ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden tests negative after COVID-19 rebound case

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBIeW_0h7Wsvm100

(The Hill) – President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, one week after he first tested positive with a “rebound” case of the virus.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said in a letter that Biden “continues to feel very well,” but he will not leave isolation until he has a second negative test.

“In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described,” O’Connor wrote.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and experienced some symptoms, including a cough, body aches and a slightly elevated temperature at one point. After taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, Biden tested negative five days after his first positive test.

But the president, just a few days after leaving isolation, tested positive again last Saturday in what is described as a “rebound case” that can be associated with some who take Paxlovid. Biden has been isolating at the White House for the past week, though O’Connor has indicated in daily updates that the president did not experience a recurrence of symptoms, other than a slight cough.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Kentucky on Monday with the first lady to tour damage from flooding in the eastern part of the state, pending a second negative test.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Crew finds body in area where person went missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews have found a body in the area where a person went missing in the Savannah River. The Savannah Fire Department said the body was found Monday evening. The Savannah Police Department is investigating. No further details were released. SFD scanned the water of the Savannah River with Savannah Fire Marine […]
SAVANNAH, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSAV News 3

Cheney: GOP is ‘very sick’

Cheney told The New York Times a little more than a week before her primary challenge against a candidate endorsed by Trump that she is a Republican for life but not a supporter of the current state of the GOP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy