ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Was Never Meant To Be Told In A “Linear Path” – Contenders TV: The Nominees

By Anita Bennett
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9gpG_0h7WsrF700

Click here to read the full article.

Part survival story, coming-of-age drama and horror saga, Showtime ’s Yellowjackets follows a plane crash in 1996 that leaves a high school girls soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness, as well as the lives of the survivors 25 years later.

Karyn Kusama , who directed and executive produced the pilot, said the intention was always to follow two parallel timelines.

Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

“A lot of great TV still has a very linear path and this was a great script that didn’t function in that way,” said Kusama during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event. “It was much more about the past and the present intermingling, almost as one seamless thread and tonally it was just really stormy weather.”

Kusama was joined on the panel by series co-creator Bart Nickerson , showrunner/executive producer Jonathan Lisco , and cast members Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey .

Season 1 of the cult favorite premiered in November and ended with a series of cliffhangers, something Lisco and Nickerson said added to the show’s appeal.

“We always wanted there to be some amount of tension and a bit of mystery,” Nickerson said.

The series features an all-star female cast led by Ricci, Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.

Ricci plays the troubled Misty, the type of role that doesn’t come along very often.

“She was a totally different character than I had ever played before and I didn’t really feel like I had seen that many versions of this character before,” said Ricci.

Lynskey co-stars as Shauna, who 25 years after the crash is a stay-at-home mom trying to keep her darkest secrets safe. The younger version of Shauna is played by Sophie Nélisse, who worked collaboratively with Lynskey to bring the character to life.

“We kind of focused more on getting her right as a person,” said Lynskey. “For me as the season went on, I was able to see what Sophie was doing and I stole a lot of stuff, to be honest.”

Yellowjackets is nominated for seven Emmy Awards including Outstanding Drama Series.

Check back Monday for the panel video.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jon Bernthal Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. Jon Bernthal has inked with CAA for representation. Bernthal currently stars in the HBO series We Own This City, alongside Josh Charles, Jamie Hector, and Wunmi Mosaku. Up next, Bernthal will be seen starring in Lena Dunham’s feature film Sharp Stick, alongside Kristine Froseth, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Taylour Paige. The film made its debut at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and was later acquired by Utopia and releases today in theaters.  Bernthal recently starred in King Richard from director Reinaldo Marcus Green, alongside Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Bernthal played Serena and Venus Williams’...
NFL
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season

Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Kusama
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Christina Ricci
Deadline

‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Yellowjackets#Showtime#Canadian#Tawny Cypress
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Brendan Fraser as a 600-Pound Man for A24 Film 'The Whale'

A24 has shared a first look at Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film, The Whale. Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 drama play of the same name, the image sees Fraser as Charlie, a 600-pound man who is attempting to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter after he left their family to be with his gay partner who has died, and the grief of the death and his guilt led him to binge eat. Joining Fraser in the cast are Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.
MOVIES
Deadline

John Leguizamo Outraged On James Franco Casting As Fidel Castro: “He Ain’t Latino!”

Click here to read the full article. John Leguizamo thinks the casting of James Franco as Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro is no bueno. That’s “no good,” for those of you who aren’t Latino. Like Franco. Deadline exclusively broke the news earlier this week that Franco, 44, will be playing Castro in the indie film Alina of Cuba. That spawned an Instagram eruption today from Leguizamo, who ranted against having a non-Latino actor in the role. “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F’d up! Plus...
NFL
Outsider.com

An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August

Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
Deadline

Former ICM Partners Agent Kyle Jaeger Joins 2AM As Manager

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Jaeger has joined 2AM as a manager and will focus on representing emerging creators across film, television and theater. Jaeger spent the past six years at ICM Partners as an agent in the firm’s TV literary group. He was involved in the sale of numerous high-end development to FX, HBO Max and Netflix, among others. He also helped staff clients on series such as HBO’s The Idol and The Sympathizer, on HBO Max’s The Other Two, as well as Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets. During his time at ICM, he built a reputation for identifying...
BUSINESS
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches

Click here to read the full article. Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: The Nominees, our annual TV awards-season showcase that took place Saturday with 31 panels featuring the year’s buzziest Emmy-nominated scripted and unscripted series and documentaries. Click here to go to the site. This year’s all-day event included a who’s who of stars, creators and craftspeople from 16 networks, studios and streamers discussing the stories behind their works with Deadline moderators. The list of attendees ran the gamut from RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s queens to Better Call Saul‘s stars, Stranger Things‘ creators and everyone in between,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Is Losing a Bunch of Movies on Sunday Night

The arrival of a new month always brings both good and bad news to streaming services like HBO Max. On one hand, the first day of every month usually means a bunch of new movies and shows are added to the streamer's lineup. On the other hand, the last day of a given month also sees those same services lose a ton of films. The changing of a month usually brings an overhaul to the roster, and HBO Max will be undergoing that exact transformation as July turns to August.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy