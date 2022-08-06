Florida man threatened landscaper with assault rifle in parking dispute, police say

Read on www.local10.com
‘Speed and fear’: Deputies arrest suspect in TD Bank robbery
Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing the TD Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway.
Florida Man Charged After Intentionally Ramming Motorcycle And Putting A Man On Life Support
On Monday, 35-year-old Kristopher Alan Hite of Homosassa, Florida, was arrested for Attempted Vehicular Homicide and Child Neglect as a result of a Road Rage incident. According to investigators, on July 28, 2022, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a motor vehicle
98online.com
Drug Suspect Caught In Act Assured Cops That, “Meth Is Legal Now”
That is what Enzo Zabala-Cardozo, 31, “advised” Florida cops who caught him, glass pipe at his lips, attempting to light up early yesterday in a St. Petersburg alleyway, according to an arrest affidavit. Upon spotting police, Zabala-Cardozo began walking away, but not before declaring that, “Meth is legal...
Deputies find missing Florida man with help of Bluetooth tracking device
A missing Hernando County man was found with the help of a Bluetooth tracking device, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies: Florida Keys couple attack man with pole, fishing rod for snorkeling too close to property
MARATHON, Fla. — A couple in the Florida Keys was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a Tampa Bay man for snorkeling too close to their property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and 61-year-old Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, respectively, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office statement.
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
Teen ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gets Out Of Control, Allegedly At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage prank of “Ding Dong Ditch” got out of control when one homeowner chased the pranksters down, allegedly at gunpoint. On July 10, two teenage girls decided to pull a prank and ring neighbors’ doorbells with two papers left behind. One
Florida to seek death penalty in first-degree murder case against Matthew Terry
TAMPA, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court announced Monday that Florida will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case of Matthew Terry. Recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty "because of his...
Four Arrested After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – An early morning shooting has turned into a police negotiation situation with four suspects arrested in Tampa. At 2:43 AM, Tampa Police responded to the area of N 40th St and E. Riverhills Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
Plant City Man Killed In Early Morning Lakeland Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near Memorial Boulevard and the Interstate 4 access ramp. Prior to the crash, the driver of a 2005 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Memorial Boulevard.
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
alachuatoday.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside
Child was found safe and has been re-united with mother
Fatal crash knocks out power, closes road in Brooksville
A person died after crashing their car into an electrical pole in Brooksville on Sunday.
