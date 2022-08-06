ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida looks to snag this 2024 defensive back recruit from FSU

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2n9C_0h7WsBbx00

Florida football’s recruiting efforts have been the topic of attention of late after a late July push that saw the team rise meteorically in the rankings thanks to the commitment of a few of the best that the prep level has to offer. While the Gators are mostly focused on players who are still looking for their collegiate destination, Billy Napier and Co. are not shying away from plundering their opponents as well.

Among those the program is looking to poach is four-star safety Jordan Pride out of the renowned IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, who is currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles. The multi-sport athlete gave his word to FSU back on July 3 but nothing is set in stone quite yet.

The 6-foot-1.5-inch, 175-pound defensive back joined in on Florida’s big recruiting weekend and came away intrigued by what Napier has cooking in the Swamp. “They always treat me like I’m a king,” Pride told Gators Online. “They like my length and how fast I move at my height. Also, my ball skills. They said I’m a ball hawk on the field.”

Florida’s head coach has taken the lead in the rising junior’s recruitment with co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney also carrying a load in the efforts to flip the young student-athlete. After a courtship that dates back to his visit for the Tennessee Volunteers game last season, he finally received an offer from the Gators on June 6 but UF’s Tallahassee rivals won out. For now.

It comes as no surprise that the in-state safety’s talents are a coveted asset, with Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan State Spartans and Mississippi State Bulldogs among many vying for his commitment. No official visits have been made nor have any dates been set as of yet, but the highly-sought recruit will get his chance to sample the college football platter this upcoming season.

Pride is ranked No. 74 overall and No. 8 at his position in his class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 107 and 11, respectively.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Mississippi State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
DawgsDaily

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen ...
CARROLLTON, GA
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

Alabama Coach Was Asked About His February Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 3, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested for DUI. Golding released a statement at the time of his arrest, but he discussed the matter more in-depth on Sunday at the Crimson Tide's training camp media day. “There are consequences for making bad...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Brent Venables for father’s resignation

Cale Gundy resigning from the Oklahoma football coaching staff has sparked a ton of drama in the Sooners program, which now involves Brent Venables. It’s not been the prettiest of days for Oklahoma football with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Monday began with the shocking resignation of longtime wide receivers coach Cale Gundy after he admitted to reading aloud a racially charged slur in front of the Sooners players in a team meeting.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Florida Gators#Img Academy#American Football#Tennessee Volunteers#Uf
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?

The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy