ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

This Standard Oil gas pump globe could fetch a premium price: Today’s Collectibles

By Carolyn Patten
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Puppet’s new owner is laying off staff

The new owner of Portland software company Puppet began laying off staff last week, eliminating 15% of Puppet’s total workforce less than three months after completing the acquisition. “We recognize and regret this realignment impacts hard-working and talented individuals and we will be working with each of them to...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Minnesota State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Vancouver biotech firm Absci lays off workers amid economic uncertainty

Absci, a Vancouver biotech company using artificial intelligence to develop new pharmaceuticals, laid off a few dozen people Tuesday as part of a broader restructuring. “While reorganizing the business was a difficult decision, it will make the company financially healthier and protect our long-term growth plans and vision,” CEO Sean McClain wrote in a note to employees posted on the company’s website. He said Tuesday’s cuts will streamline operations and research in response to changing economic conditions.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets

If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How to spot destructive emerald ash borer in Oregon

Do you have ash in your yard or neighborhood? Oregon experts discovered the invasive emerald ash borer in Forest Grove in late June. The emerald ash borer, originally from Asia, is predicted to have devastating effects on Oregon’s ash trees, including a species native to the state. Experts say the beetle threatens urban tree canopies and could impact water systems and nursery businesses.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

‘Claydream’ tells the story of Portland animator Will Vinton, and his clash with Nike’s Phil Knight

The story of how Will Vinton built an animation empire, and then lost it to Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, is an Oregon saga rich in ambition, creativity, costly mistakes, and human drama. It’s a tale longtime Portlanders may remember well, and is explored in the documentary, “Claydream,” which opens at Cinema 21 on Friday, Aug. 12.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Fetch#Online Auction#Standard Oil
The Oregonian

Aerial photo of historic Roseway Theater shows extensive fire damage

The 1924 building housing the Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland appears to have been extensively damaged by a three-alarm fire Saturday. An aerial photograph taken by drone Sunday shows heavy damage to the roof of the building at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Firefighters said they relied on aerial ladder trucks to pour water from above because it was impossible to fight the fire from inside the building.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Nico’s Ice Cream founder to open Cully cantina

Just a few blocks north from Nico’s Ice Cream, Nico Vergara is working on his second Northeast Portland project -- Nico’s Cantina. “I have family in Guadalajara and I lived there for about a year,” Verga said as he stood inside the space on Cully Boulevard. “That’s where I fell in love with the cantina idea as a whole.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities

Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
IRS
The Oregonian

Portland’s weather Tuesday includes chance of isolated early showers, then gradual clearing; high 87

Early scattered showers are possible across the region Tuesday as monsoonal moisture is brought northward from California. The National Weather Service says the best chances of showers are across the Cascades. The mountains may also see thunderstorms during the day and overnight. Valley locations have a slight chance of thunder as well, especially east of Interstate 5.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Unattainable goals on COVID-19

It is no surprise COVID-19 contact tracers in Multnomah County were overwhelmed from the get-go as identified by the recent county audit and reported in The Oregonian/OregonLive. “Multnomah County’s COVID-19 investigators were too overwhelmed to call even half of those sick, audit finds,” July 27). I would assume most other counties were as well.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy