This Standard Oil gas pump globe could fetch a premium price: Today’s Collectibles

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 1947 Steiner log house on the Sandy River in Troutdale is on the market for the first time
The famous, Depression-era log cabins handmade by the resourceful Steiner family in the Mount Hood area are recognized for their structural sturdiness and artistic Oregon Rustic-style features formed by local timber and river rock. John Steiner, the second generation of self-taught carpenters, also built resort houses that are equally as...
Oregon gas prices dip below $5 a gallon for the first time in months
Relief at the gas pump hit a milestone this week as prices tumbled below $5 per gallon in Oregon for the first time since May. The average price per gallon in Oregon was $4.91 on Tuesday. Last week, the state average was $5.05 per gallon. The price drop reflects a...
Puppet’s new owner is laying off staff
The new owner of Portland software company Puppet began laying off staff last week, eliminating 15% of Puppet’s total workforce less than three months after completing the acquisition. “We recognize and regret this realignment impacts hard-working and talented individuals and we will be working with each of them to...
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
Vancouver biotech firm Absci lays off workers amid economic uncertainty
Absci, a Vancouver biotech company using artificial intelligence to develop new pharmaceuticals, laid off a few dozen people Tuesday as part of a broader restructuring. “While reorganizing the business was a difficult decision, it will make the company financially healthier and protect our long-term growth plans and vision,” CEO Sean McClain wrote in a note to employees posted on the company’s website. He said Tuesday’s cuts will streamline operations and research in response to changing economic conditions.
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
How to spot destructive emerald ash borer in Oregon
Do you have ash in your yard or neighborhood? Oregon experts discovered the invasive emerald ash borer in Forest Grove in late June. The emerald ash borer, originally from Asia, is predicted to have devastating effects on Oregon’s ash trees, including a species native to the state. Experts say the beetle threatens urban tree canopies and could impact water systems and nursery businesses.
‘Claydream’ tells the story of Portland animator Will Vinton, and his clash with Nike’s Phil Knight
The story of how Will Vinton built an animation empire, and then lost it to Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, is an Oregon saga rich in ambition, creativity, costly mistakes, and human drama. It’s a tale longtime Portlanders may remember well, and is explored in the documentary, “Claydream,” which opens at Cinema 21 on Friday, Aug. 12.
Aerial photo of historic Roseway Theater shows extensive fire damage
The 1924 building housing the Roseway Theater in Northeast Portland appears to have been extensively damaged by a three-alarm fire Saturday. An aerial photograph taken by drone Sunday shows heavy damage to the roof of the building at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Firefighters said they relied on aerial ladder trucks to pour water from above because it was impossible to fight the fire from inside the building.
Nico’s Ice Cream founder to open Cully cantina
Just a few blocks north from Nico’s Ice Cream, Nico Vergara is working on his second Northeast Portland project -- Nico’s Cantina. “I have family in Guadalajara and I lived there for about a year,” Verga said as he stood inside the space on Cully Boulevard. “That’s where I fell in love with the cantina idea as a whole.”
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
Roseway Theater fire: Portland Fire Bureau photos show battle from above
When firefighters arrived at the burning Roseway Theater on Saturday morning, they quickly called for a second alarm, then a third. The Portland Fire Bureau released photographs of the battle against the blaze from the top of aerial ladder trucks called to the scene. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for...
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
Portland’s weather Tuesday includes chance of isolated early showers, then gradual clearing; high 87
Early scattered showers are possible across the region Tuesday as monsoonal moisture is brought northward from California. The National Weather Service says the best chances of showers are across the Cascades. The mountains may also see thunderstorms during the day and overnight. Valley locations have a slight chance of thunder as well, especially east of Interstate 5.
Portland’s first rain in 8 days shows up early Tuesday afternoon
After a very dry July, where only 0.17 of rain was recorded at the Portland International Airport, some parts of the metro area saw their first raindrops since August 1 early Tuesday afternoon. Rain was seen in road cameras in southwest Portland, in Sandy, and in Beavercreek in Clackamas County....
Readers respond: Unattainable goals on COVID-19
It is no surprise COVID-19 contact tracers in Multnomah County were overwhelmed from the get-go as identified by the recent county audit and reported in The Oregonian/OregonLive. “Multnomah County’s COVID-19 investigators were too overwhelmed to call even half of those sick, audit finds,” July 27). I would assume most other counties were as well.
Video footage captures brazen Old Town shootout; police looking for more suspects
Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the shootout. The Portland Police...
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
Teen depression, anxiety skyrocketed in Oregon during pandemic, study finds
Eunji Ryu, a high school volunteer at a Portland teen crisis call center, doesn’t fear talking to peers about their feelings of anxiety or depression. Struggles with belonging, loneliness and identity have been ever-present amongst high schoolers, she says, especially after two years of COVID-19 isolation. Ryu works at...
