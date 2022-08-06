Read on www.crossroadstoday.com
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff’s officials said. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early...
The tropics has some new life while rain chances stay alive in South Texas
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: SE 10-15/G20 mph. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 95 degrees. Heat indices near 106...
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
MARSHALL, N.C. (AP) — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule.
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota’s marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday’s primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he...
Rep. Walorski’s Indiana seat will stay vacant until November
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana congressional seat will remain vacant until the November election following the death last week of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in a highway crash. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the special election for the same date as the Nov. 8...
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election.
Walz votes early; defends Minnesota’s election integrity
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz took advantage of the chance to vote early in Tuesday’s primary, then joined a fellow Democrat, Secretary of State Steve Simon, on Monday to defend the integrity of Minnesota’s election system. Walz, accompanied by his wife, Gwen, and his...
