ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPQCg_0h7WrMHj00
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.

A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.

Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband out out of self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to “smother her to death.”

Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband’s blood after stabbing him. Detectives found a pile of bloody towels, a bloody mop, bloody footprints and the strong smell of bleach in the house. She spent three years in jail prior to the trial.

Michael Redlick was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida. He had previously worked for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cleveland Browns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Court records showed that the Redlicks had been going through a divorce before the case was dismissed from a lack of action by Danielle Redlick, who initiated the court proceeding.

In a divorce petition, Danielle Redlick said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and she was asking for alimony because she said she was unable to support herself without assistance. She listed herself as an unemployed photographer and multimedia professional.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Grizzlies#Alimony#Blood#Violent Crime#External Affairs#Cleveland Browns
newsdaytonabeach.com

Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Edgewater police: 2 men, 1 woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater police responded to a hostage situation Monday night. A suspect walked into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, shot a man and took a woman hostage, according to Edgewater police. Other people ran upon shots being fired. Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Ridgewood and East...
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy