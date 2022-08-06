70% of EVs wouldn't qualify for tax credit under Senate bill, say automakers

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has just passed the Senate after a 51 to 50 party-line vote. As it goes to the House for what will almost surely be an easy pass we’re taking a deeper look at the newly uncapped $7,500 EV tax credit included in the bill. While it will offer new EV buyers further incentive to switch, it will also require automakers to switch their manufacturing plans and eventually end their reliance on China for the battery supply chain.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO