70% of EVs wouldn't qualify for tax credit under Senate bill, say automakers

The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
teslarati.com
Auto lobby group worries that most U.S. EVs disqualified for EV tax credit
Automaker lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation says that if additional sourcing requirements go into effect, U.S. automakers won’t qualify for the full credit. According to Reuters, these automakers have been privately expressing their worries about the proposal’s increasing requirements regarding batteries and critical mineral contents being sourced from the U.S.
Washington Examiner
Washington knows best what car you should drive: Electric vehicles
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the leftist push to force American consumers toward electric vehicles ignores individual consumer needs.]. When politicians are out there saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all cars using gasoline,’ do they understand this?” Toyota President Akio Toyoda asked in 2020, referring to the profound consequences of politicians forcing a transition away from conventional vehicles.
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Autoblog
Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 - Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production. The U.S. carmaker exported 19,756 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)...
electrek.co
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
Autoblog
How these top-selling electric cars could be affected by new tax credit
In a big win for Democrats, Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act brings the bill to the House, where the bill is expected to pass. If all goes as planned, the legislation could be in front of President Biden to sign in as little as a couple weeks. For...
Carscoops
New $7,500 EV Tax Credit Passes Senate, Requires Carmakers To End Reliance On Chinese Batteries
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has just passed the Senate after a 51 to 50 party-line vote. As it goes to the House for what will almost surely be an easy pass we’re taking a deeper look at the newly uncapped $7,500 EV tax credit included in the bill. While it will offer new EV buyers further incentive to switch, it will also require automakers to switch their manufacturing plans and eventually end their reliance on China for the battery supply chain.
Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) signed an agreement on Sunday to buy Ford Motor's manufacturing plant in the western state of Gujarat for 7.26 billion rupees ($91.5 million).
teslarati.com
Volkswagen AG families Porsche and Pieche regain control post-Diess
Volkswagen AG’s two controlling families — the Porsches and Pieches — are looking to regain control of the automaker’s strategy moving forward following the removal of Herbert Diess as CEO and Board Chairman. The families reportedly are looking for a calmer and less controversial future without...
US News and World Report
Burning Cash, Commercial EV Startups Race to Deliver Vehicles
NUNEATON, England (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co . Boosted by investor...
Plug-in hybrids may be your best weapon against high gas prices. These 12 models can save you the most money.
The best plug-in hybrid cars and SUVs get fantastic gas mileage and can save you thousands of dollars per year on gas without going fully electric.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame
Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PAX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
insideevs.com
Senate Bill Makes 70% Of EVs Ineligible For Tax Credit: Carmakers
Most electric vehicle models on sale today in the United States would be ineligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the new climate bill that recently passed the US Senate, a group of automakers claims. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota and Ford Motor Company,...
