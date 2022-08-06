ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70% of EVs wouldn't qualify for tax credit under Senate bill, say automakers

By Reuters
Autoblog
 3 days ago
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Auto lobby group worries that most U.S. EVs disqualified for EV tax credit

Automaker lobby group Alliance for Automotive Innovation says that if additional sourcing requirements go into effect, U.S. automakers won’t qualify for the full credit. According to Reuters, these automakers have been privately expressing their worries about the proposal’s increasing requirements regarding batteries and critical mineral contents being sourced from the U.S.
Washington knows best what car you should drive: Electric vehicles

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the leftist push to force American consumers toward electric vehicles ignores individual consumer needs.]. When politicians are out there saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all cars using gasoline,’ do they understand this?” Toyota President Akio Toyoda asked in 2020, referring to the profound consequences of politicians forcing a transition away from conventional vehicles.
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 - Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production. The U.S. carmaker exported 19,756 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)...
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
New $7,500 EV Tax Credit Passes Senate, Requires Carmakers To End Reliance On Chinese Batteries

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has just passed the Senate after a 51 to 50 party-line vote. As it goes to the House for what will almost surely be an easy pass we’re taking a deeper look at the newly uncapped $7,500 EV tax credit included in the bill. While it will offer new EV buyers further incentive to switch, it will also require automakers to switch their manufacturing plans and eventually end their reliance on China for the battery supply chain.
Volkswagen AG families Porsche and Pieche regain control post-Diess

Volkswagen AG’s two controlling families — the Porsches and Pieches — are looking to regain control of the automaker’s strategy moving forward following the removal of Herbert Diess as CEO and Board Chairman. The families reportedly are looking for a calmer and less controversial future without...
Burning Cash, Commercial EV Startups Race to Deliver Vehicles

NUNEATON, England (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co . Boosted by investor...
Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
Senate Bill Makes 70% Of EVs Ineligible For Tax Credit: Carmakers

Most electric vehicle models on sale today in the United States would be ineligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit under the new climate bill that recently passed the US Senate, a group of automakers claims. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation that represents General Motors, Toyota and Ford Motor Company,...
