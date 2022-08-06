Read on www.crossroadstoday.com
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
Phys.org
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.
McKinney Fire in California suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in Klamath River
California’s McKinney Fire has burned more than 60,000 acres since it first ignited just south of the Oregon border late last month and is suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in the Klamath River, officials said Saturday. The Karuk Tribe said in a statement that multiple species...
AOL Corp
Oak Fire live update: Wildfire ‘moving fast,’ jumps road and now threatens structures
A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park quickly spread in the mountainous terrain of Mariposa County threatening to destroy more than 1,000 structures going into late Friday night. All the while, crews had not yet established any type of containment early on against the Oak Fire that had been burning...
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event
The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
New Mexico governor declares state of emergency as one city's drinking water supply is threatened by ash and debris from wildfire
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday declared a state of emergency for the northeastern New Mexico city of Las Vegas due to flooding of a wildfire burn scar that is threatening the area's drinking water supply.
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as millions in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon and eight in Washington state, officials said.
Flash floods strand 1,000 people in California's Death Valley National Park
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Flash flooding triggered by a near-record downpour on Friday over one of the hottest, driest spots on Earth has stranded nearly 1,000 people inside California's Death Valley National Park and forced its temporary closure, park officials said.
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space
Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.
Two bodies found in burned vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
Bodies discovered in state’s north-west near Oregon border as McKinney fire, which exploded in size over the weekend, turns deadly
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
Phys.org
Rare flooding traps 1,000 people in US Death Valley
Major flooding in California's Death Valley on Friday stranded approximately 1,000 people, buried cars and shut down all roads into and out of the famously parched national park. No injuries were reported, according to the National Park Service, but around 60 cars were bogged down under several feet of debris.
California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 40% contained
California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 40% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend.
After devastating wildfire, Northern California family seeks different climate in Vermont
After the Holden family's home was reduced to ashes in the 2018 Camp fire, they started looking to move to an area that did not seem under constant threat from wildfires, droughts and earthquakes.
BBC
Causes of deadly dry-lightning wildfires revealed
Scientists have identified the weather conditions that create dry lightning, which starts California's most devastating wildfires. These conditions can be modelled over the long term to better predict these very rare weather events. And this will help governments and emergency services respond more quickly, as extreme wildfires increase in frequency...
Pacific Northwest may set records for heat duration this weekend
Extreme heat is forecast (again) through the weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Triple-digit temperatures are suspected in the deaths of at least four people.
