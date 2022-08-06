ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Phys.org

Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows

A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out Friday near Yosemite National Park, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) said in a report.
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
AccuWeather

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
The Independent

Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
AccuWeather

McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size

A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
Phys.org

Rare flooding traps 1,000 people in US Death Valley

Major flooding in California's Death Valley on Friday stranded approximately 1,000 people, buried cars and shut down all roads into and out of the famously parched national park. No injuries were reported, according to the National Park Service, but around 60 cars were bogged down under several feet of debris.
BBC

Causes of deadly dry-lightning wildfires revealed

Scientists have identified the weather conditions that create dry lightning, which starts California's most devastating wildfires. These conditions can be modelled over the long term to better predict these very rare weather events. And this will help governments and emergency services respond more quickly, as extreme wildfires increase in frequency...
