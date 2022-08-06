Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping

Read on www.wave3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville shoe store partners with EST Gee to give away free shoes to kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local shoe store partnered with a Louisville rapper to get kids back to school ready with some new shoes on Tuesday. OneNess Sneaker Boutique on Bardstown Road partnered with rapper EST Gee to donate shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to kids on a first-come-first-serve basis.
WLKY.com
New Chick-fil-A location opening this week in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A new Chick-fil-A location is officially opening this week in Jeffersontown on Plantside Drive, according to a statement from the fast food chain. The new location, the 17th Chick-fil-A restaurant to hit the Louisville area, will open its doors for business on Thursday, Aug. 11. On...
WLKY.com
Longstanding Prospect restaurant to close this month
PROSPECT, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A decades-old restaurant will close its doors later this month in Prospect, Kentucky, but a new eatery will be taking its place, according to Louisville Business First. J. Harrod's Restaurant & Catering, a mainstay at 7507 River Road since 1994, will be open for...
WLKY.com
Norton physical therapist turns side gig into booming cookie business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new small business is winning over Louisville hearts (and stomachs) one cookie at a time. Lizzie Kelly is the baker and owner behind Tin Lizzie Baked Goods. She grew up in Louisville attending Sacred Heart and Bellarmine. You can find her buttercream frosted sugar cookies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New restaurant to open in Norton Commons; 'we couldn’t be more excited'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café is set to open in mid-August and promises to be a blend of bistro and charcuterie; with quality service, aesthetically pleasing culinary and premier tastings. According to a press release, Board & You is set to open a new café in Norton...
wdrb.com
Longtime Prospect restaurant J. Harrod's announces closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors. J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14. In a letter written to customers, restaurant...
wdrb.com
Cuban Bakery opens in Lyndon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bakery in Lyndon and is bringing some Latin flair. Gold Sweet Bakery is a Cuban bakery that specializes in Cuban desserts, Cuban sandwiches and pizza. The bakery is located at the corner of New La Grange Road and Lyndon Lane. Five years ago, the...
wdrb.com
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
Wave 3
Addie, Baylor Kirgessner Foundation provides back-to-school supplies to elementary students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Addie and Baylor Kirgessner Foundation provided school supplies for every Byck Elementary School student on Monday. The foundation honors two siblings who died after being hit by a truck while playing mini golf on Dec. 4, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Fla. A JCPS release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Longtime manager of Highlands staple Kern's Korner has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Belknap neighborhood restaurant has lost an important figure. Jeff Kern, long-time manager of Kern's Korner and son of its founder, has died, according to a post on the restaurant's Twitter. Kern's Korner has been a staple in the Upper Highlands area of Louisville for...
Wave 3
‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly a week after a fire at the St. Vincent de Paul shelter displaced 26 people, the man who helped save the people from the smoke talked about his experience. The fire happened Wednesday at the shelter on the corner of Kentucky Street and Preston Street...
WLKY.com
Papa Johns has a new menu item — and it doesn't have crust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Papa John's International Inc. is launching a new menu category with its latest innovation: Papa Bowls,according to Louisville Business First. Papa Bowls are essentially crustless pizzas, featuring Papa Johns' existing toppings — such as meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables — oven-baked and served in...
In Your Backyard | The 'spotted' history Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer, the Filson Historical Society's Notable Louisville Neighborhoods series is featuring the people and places of Butchertown. “The history has inspired the future here," Vice President of FHS Julie James said. The multi-part speaker series aims to connect people with history in a meaningful way.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)
Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
Wave 3
Donations for Eastern Kentucky accepted at all Jefferson County DMVs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As recovery efforts continue for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, Jefferson County Clerk Offices are stepping in to help. Starting Monday, Aug. 8 through Aug. 10, people can drop off donated items to any of the eight Motor Vehicle Branch locations across the country. “No matter...
Wave 3
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?. ‘They came out with...
Comments / 0