Sam’s Club’s August Savings Week returns for back-to-school shopping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO