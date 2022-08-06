Pritchett ready to 'show what I can do' as one of the top defenders for the Tigers

Read on 247sports.com
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022
College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after 'hurtful and shameful' word ahead of 2022 season
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday night, citing a recent situation with a player led to his decision. Gundy was the Sooners' wide receivers coach and has been with the program as an offensive assistant or coordinator since the 1999 season. "I owe it to Sooner Nation to...
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
Video: Ohio State is loaded at wide receiver | Here is the group at practice during camp
Ohio State might have the best group of wide receivers in the country in 2022, and "might have" could easily be replaced with "does have" in this sentence. At a recent practice, the media got a good look at the Buckeyes' wide receivers and WR coach Brian Hartline. The WRs...
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
Zack Marshall cuts list to Cal, Michigan and Utah, will announce later this month
Carlsbad (Calif.) tight end Zack Marshall has cut his list of schools down to three and locked in his commitment date as well. Marshall is set to commit on August 13 and will choose from a final three of Cal, Michigan and Utah. “I’m ready,” Marshall said. “I feel really...
