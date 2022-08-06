ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Pritchett ready to 'show what I can do' as one of the top defenders for the Tigers

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
247Sports

Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football

Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Auburn Tigers
247Sports

College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022

College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line

Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy