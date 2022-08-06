Historic Roseway Theater heavily damaged in early morning fire

Read on www.kgw.com
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Car fire slows traffic on I-205 Southbound
A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-205 Southbound on Monday morning.
Roseway Theater fire: Portland Fire Bureau photos show battle from above
When firefighters arrived at the burning Roseway Theater on Saturday morning, they quickly called for a second alarm, then a third. The Portland Fire Bureau released photographs of the battle against the blaze from the top of aerial ladder trucks called to the scene. Lt. Damon Simmons, a spokesperson for...
kptv.com
Beloved Hillsdale café victim of early morning burglary
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Someone broke into a beloved cafe in the Hillsdale neighborhood Monday morning. The owners tell FOX 12, that this is the first time someone has broken into Gigi’s Cafe in the eight years they’ve been there, but they also say they’re not exactly shocked this happened in the neighborhood.
Three-alarm fire destroys Longview home
A three-alarm fire destroyed a residence Saturday morning, according to the Longview Fire Department.
police1.com
Video: Police plane catches shootout in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two men and are looking for additional suspects in a Friday morning shooting in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood that left about 90 cartridge casings on the street. A police plane, deployed to assist officers on the ground, captured video of much of the...
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
KXL
Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
Downtown Clean & Safe crews make a difference on some of Portland’s most dangerous streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — The smell of urine permeates the pavement. Piles of trash and rows of tents cover the sidewalks. On the corner of Northwest Flanders Street in Old Town, the hot August sun beats down on Lena Son as she picks up pieces of litter. "I've been doing...
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
KXL
Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
100+ shots fired in Gresham, leaves 1 injured
Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.
Pair of gun battles erupt in downtown Gresham
Police officers recover nearly 200 bullet casings in six reported weekend shootings.Gresham Police recovered nearly 200 spent bullet casings and a bystander was shot in the head as gunfire rang out across the city this past weekend, including a gun battle taking place outside a downtown bar. Videos were shot of community members hunkering down in doorframes along Main Avenue as volleys of shots were fired across the street around 9:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2nd Street Bar, 40 N.E. Second St. Responding Gresham Police officers recovered 52 bullet casings — 9mm and 40mm — and many vehicles...
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PPB: Pedestrian killed after early morning I-84 crash
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle along Interstate 84 early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
Northeast Portland death prompts police investigation early Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a death in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood in northeast Portland. Officers at the East Precinct responded to a call reporting an assault at 1:33 a.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. When they arrived at Northeast 104th Avenue...
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday night in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said at about 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Northwest Lower River Road. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
Fatal pedestrian crash partially closed I-84 early Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on eastbound Interstate 84 in Portland early Sunday morning, Portland police announced in a news release. East Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash on I-84 at 1:05 a.m. Sunday. They located the crash on the eastbound freeway just east of the exit for Northeast 82nd Avenue.
KGW
Portland, OR
