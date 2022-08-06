Historic Roseway Theater heavily damaged in early morning fire

Police officers recover nearly 200 bullet casings in six reported weekend shootings.Gresham Police recovered nearly 200 spent bullet casings and a bystander was shot in the head as gunfire rang out across the city this past weekend, including a gun battle taking place outside a downtown bar. Videos were shot of community members hunkering down in doorframes along Main Avenue as volleys of shots were fired across the street around 9:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2nd Street Bar, 40 N.E. Second St. Responding Gresham Police officers recovered 52 bullet casings — 9mm and 40mm — and many vehicles...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO