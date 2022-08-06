Read on www.wwnytv.com
YMCA still seeking funding for community and aquatics center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Construction on the Watertown YMCA’s community and aquatics center is well underway but the Y is still looking for ways to help fund its $27.5 million price tag. What started as an idea is starting to become a reality. Crews are busy working on...
Cape Vincent Improvement League Receives Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently awarded Cape Vincent Improvement League a Community Health Award to support their Community Garden program. Cape Vincent Improvement League (CVIL) maintains a community garden that donates 100% of the crop to the local food pantry to be distributed to those at risk of hunger. Fresh vegetables are provided from June through September and guest are welcome to freeze or can the items. Fall crops, including potatoes and squash, are stored and distributed until November. This funding supports the purchase of seeds, plants, fertilizer, and garden tools.
Weekend nursing program available at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering a weekend nursing program starting next year. But, nursing department chair Dr. Marie Hess says, the deadline to apply is September 1. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The program starts the first weekend in...
Community garden helps ‘Feed the Need’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - From garden to table - the North Country Family Health Center is helping families bring fresh produce home. The center’s new Feed the Need Community Garden Project provides fresh produce for patients and others receiving assistance. Seeds and gardening equipment were donated by the...
Officials break ground for mental health urgent care facility
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing mental health care around the clock. That’s the idea behind a new facility coming to Watertown. On Tuesday, local leaders broke ground to redevelop the former Great American supermarket on State Street into an urgent care facility for behavioral health and mental health patients.
State looks to invest $100M in smaller communities
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Communities like Watertown and Massena have gotten millions of dollars in downtown funds from New York. Now the state is looking to invest in smaller communities. “This is a game changer for villages like Chaumont,” said Hartley Bonisteel-Schweitzer, planning board chair, village of Chaumont.
Your Turn: feedback on school jobs, drug sniffing dogs & bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School resumes next month and across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions open. The number does not include substitute teachers and other substitute jobs:. I’m a degreed engineer with 12 years’ experience applying calculus and the latest science to...
W.A.R.M. to hold concert fundraiser to help the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to enjoy live music, food and drink as part of a fundraiser to help Watertown’s homeless. Watertown Area Rescue Mission, also known as W.A.R.M., is hosting its First Annual Summer Jam on August 20 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Frances X. Caprara Exhibition Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown.
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg is observing its 150th anniversary. A celebratory mass will be on Wednesday. Diocese members from across Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Franklin Counties will be in attendance. A community picnic will follow afterward. Bishop Terry LaValley says a lot has...
Farmers fear their voices on OT threshold are going unheard
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frustrations are growing as farmers fear they are going unheard about the overtime threshold on the farm. At issue is when a farm worker earns overtime. Right now, it’s after working 60 hours a week. But the Farm Laborers Wage Board is...
Ogdensburg could seek grant for demolition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg could be applying for grant funding to help with the demolition of the city’s old cheese plant. City officials say they’re considering applying for the Restore New York grant. The money would be used for the demolition and revitalization of the cheese plant area.
Watertown city officials ask residents for input on draft zoning ordinance
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown residents have two chances Tuesday to weigh in on updating the city’s zoning ordinance. City officials have scheduled two open houses to give people a chance to give their input on the draft revision of an ordinance that hasn’t been completely updated since it was adopted in 1959.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Doris A. Brown, 85, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris was born in Cape Vincent on January 27, 1937, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth I. Bourcy Votra. She was...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 31 – August 6
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Full story here. The Fulton Police...
Charles “Chris” Meuten, 55, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Charles “Chris” Meuten age 55 of Ogdensburg, NY passed away Friday August 5th 2022 surrounded by his family at Westchester Medical Center. Born in Malone, NY he was the son of Sarah (Benware) Meuten and the Late John Meuten. Arrangements are under the care...
Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975. Jeffrey worked...
Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home. Edward was born on May 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late Rose Kaldowski. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He then went on to attend the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Edward was a meat cutter for Grand Union Grocery Stores and then he and his wife owned and operated a butcher shop in Lowville for ten years.
Clayton chamber warns of fake email
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is raising the alarm about an email that claims to be from them but isn’t. Chamber officials say the email, which has been sent to some of its members, could contain a virus. The email is from “wirebox1983@gmail.com” with...
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair wraps up
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s a wrap for the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair!. Sunday was the last day to enjoy the fair. Fair President Beth Martin says events like the concert and demolition derby never fail to fill up the stands. However, Martin says this year’s attendance was down a little bit.
