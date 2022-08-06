WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home. Edward was born on May 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late Rose Kaldowski. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He then went on to attend the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Edward was a meat cutter for Grand Union Grocery Stores and then he and his wife owned and operated a butcher shop in Lowville for ten years.

