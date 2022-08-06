Texas A&M has had an up and down time on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Since the weekend of the annual pool party and barbecue on July 30th, they have landed five commitments. Including top prospects in 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, 4-Star Safety Dalton Brooks, 3-Start Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. One of the attendees at the pool party, 2023 safety Kylin Jackson, has officially updated his announcement date, Saturday, August 13th, with his final two schools being LSU, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have been on Jackson since early last summer, offering the stud...

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO