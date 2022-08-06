Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
SEC Analyst Has Surprise Pick For Conference's No. 2 Quarterback
College football analyst Matt Stinchcomb broke down his top-five SEC quarterbacks. While there was no debate over Alabama's Bryce Young garnering the top spot, his next choice will raise some eyebrows. Perhaps a bit biased in his selection, the former Georgia offensive lineman went with Stetson Bennett as his runner-up.
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five-Star LSU Commit Inks First NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson, a top prospect in the 2023 cycle, signed a deal to make a branded clothing line
UW Fall Camp Moment with the Irrepressible Kuao Peihopa
The redshirt freshman defensive tackle always has something interesting to say.
Yardbarker
LSU Picks Up Five-Star WR Commit
LSU picked up a big-time commitment on Saturday by adding five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. The Catholic High product chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Florida State and Alabama. Sampson Jr. spoke on the social media movement, #SheltonStays, that influenced his decision to commit to LSU:. “It was crazy,...
LSU Target Kylin Jackson Latest Social Media Hashtag
Jackson announces his college decision Monday, August 8th with the Tigers starting a #KeepKylinHome trend
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced that he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over other programs like Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings had...
Mississippi State lands 2023 LHP Reilly Byers from Tennessee
Saturday was an eye-opening experience for 2023 LHP Reilly Byers and one that set the tone for his future as a college baseball player. Mississippi State hosted the talented left hander from the Knoxville, Tenn., area and it didn’t take long for him to realize that was going to be his home beginning next year. The rising senior exited his visit in Starkville, went home and decided with his family that he was going to be a Diamond Dawg.
Florida football makes this 4-star offensive tackle's top 5 cut
Caden Jones, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of Gretna, Louisiana, recently announced his top five preferred schools, with the Florida Gators making the list. The 6-foot-7.5-inch, 300-pound lineman visited Gainesville twice since Billy Napier took the reins as head of the Florida football program, including the day before the Gators’ Friday Night Lights event, which he was unable to attend. Instead, he was in College Station, Texas, visiting the Texas A&M Aggies.
LSU Targets Set Commitment Dates
4-star QB Rickie Collins prepared to make decision, elite safety Kylin Jackson pushes announcement back
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How does Auburn stack up with other SEC schools on the SI99
Where is Auburn compared to their SEC foes in the SI99?
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson moves commitment date; Texas A&M and LSU listed as finalists
Texas A&M has had an up and down time on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Since the weekend of the annual pool party and barbecue on July 30th, they have landed five commitments. Including top prospects in 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, 4-Star Safety Dalton Brooks, 3-Start Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. One of the attendees at the pool party, 2023 safety Kylin Jackson, has officially updated his announcement date, Saturday, August 13th, with his final two schools being LSU, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have been on Jackson since early last summer, offering the stud...
3-star forward JaQualon Roberts excited for 'amazing opportunity' at Vanderbilt
Considering Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse retired from professional basketball in 2013, few if any of the prospects he recruits on behalf of the Commodores grew up watching him play. But, with very few exceptions, their parents did. Vanderbilt added its second recruit of the 2023 class on Thursday when 3-star...
Comments / 0