Nashville, TN

LSU Picks Up Five-Star WR Commit

LSU picked up a big-time commitment on Saturday by adding five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. The Catholic High product chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Florida State and Alabama. Sampson Jr. spoke on the social media movement, #SheltonStays, that influenced his decision to commit to LSU:. “It was crazy,...
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school

On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced that he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over other programs like Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings had...
Mississippi State lands 2023 LHP Reilly Byers from Tennessee

Saturday was an eye-opening experience for 2023 LHP Reilly Byers and one that set the tone for his future as a college baseball player. Mississippi State hosted the talented left hander from the Knoxville, Tenn., area and it didn’t take long for him to realize that was going to be his home beginning next year. The rising senior exited his visit in Starkville, went home and decided with his family that he was going to be a Diamond Dawg.
Florida football makes this 4-star offensive tackle's top 5 cut

Caden Jones, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of Gretna, Louisiana, recently announced his top five preferred schools, with the Florida Gators making the list. The 6-foot-7.5-inch, 300-pound lineman visited Gainesville twice since Billy Napier took the reins as head of the Florida football program, including the day before the Gators’ Friday Night Lights event, which he was unable to attend. Instead, he was in College Station, Texas, visiting the Texas A&M Aggies.
2023 Safety Kylin Jackson moves commitment date; Texas A&M and LSU listed as finalists

Texas A&M has had an up and down time on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Since the weekend of the annual pool party and barbecue on July 30th, they have landed five commitments. Including top prospects in 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill, 4-Star Safety Dalton Brooks, 3-Start Defensive tackle Samu Taumanupepe, and 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans. One of the attendees at the pool party, 2023 safety Kylin Jackson, has officially updated his announcement date, Saturday, August 13th, with his final two schools being LSU, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have been on Jackson since early last summer, offering the stud...
