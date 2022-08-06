Group wanted for beating man with cooking pans before robbing him on Manhattan street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a man in Lower Manhattan last month after allegedly beating him with cooking pans, authorities said Saturday.

The attack happened on July 21 around 2:11 a.m. in the area of Ludlow and Rivington Streets where the 34-year-old victim was approached by a stranger who started arguing with him, police said.

As the victim was disputing the man, a group of people came up to the victim. Two suspects from the group began hitting him with what is believed to be cooking pans, according to cops.

After beating the man up, the two cooking pan attackers stole his cellphone and wallet with five credit cards, his ID cards and about $220 in cash, officials said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition with injuries to his head and knee.

After the assault and robbery, about $1,200 worth of charges were made on the victim’s credit card, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).