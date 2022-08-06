ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sweet Black Love? Here’s What We Know About Malia Obama’s Rumored Boo

By erikashavonne
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qchnu_0h7Wquos00

Looks like Malia Obama may have taken after mom Michelle with her taste in men…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcyZ8_0h7Wquos00

Source: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Malia Obama Rumored To Be Dating DJ Dawit Eklund

The former first daughter has been spotted around Los Angeles with a mystery gentleman that people are speculating may in fact be her new man according to PageSix . The attractive gentleman has been identified as an Ethiopian music producer and techno DJ Dawit Eklund.

The Harvard grad and her possible new partner were photographed on a take-out food run on July 28th. Malia was super casual, showing the legs, hips, and body that Mama Michelle gave her in a black workout set and Dawit matched her casual energy in loose green slacks and a cool grey tee.

DJ Dawit Eklund Has A Lot In Common With Barack Obama

Eklund, who bears a striking resemblance to Malia’s father, former POTUS Barack Obama, doesn’t just share looks with the 44th President. Ironically, the men have quite a bit in common. The men share a similar family background as they are both biracial children with one African parent and one American parent. Barack’s father is Kenyan born and his mom is from Kansas, whereas Dawit’s mother Yeshi Eklund, is a seasoned entrepreneur from Ethiopia, and his father Jon, is a retired State Department officer who has worked for multiple African Embassies. With Dawit celebrating his birthday next week and Barack’s on August 4th, the men also share an astrological sign. Hello Leo Season!

Another (less adorable) common trait Malia’s boyfriend shares with her father is a smoking habit. President Obama opened up about the difficult time he had breaking his addiction to cigarette smoke so maybe he can offer Dawit some pointers. Eklund was photographed smoking after their second date. Malia has also been known to enjoy a puff as well, as she too has been photographed smoking on a few occasions, most recently in April, on a walk with her sister Sasha’s boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Malia Obama And Dawit Eklund Spotted Together In Los Angeles

Malia and Dawit don’t seem to be hiding from photographers, as they have been spotted together on three separate occasions in the last two weeks. Most recently they were spied at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in nearly matching outfits; Malia in green cargo pants and a light-colored cropped top, and Dawit in green hoochie daddy shorts with a Bob Marley on the thigh and blush pink tee. Although initially keeping some distance between them, the two were photographed sharing more intimate touches with Malia’s hand on the back of Dawit’s neck and his hand around her waist as they walked.

Rumors suggest that the two may have met in D.C. where Dawit grew up and Malia used to live. The presidential beauty just turned 24 on July 4th and Mr. Eklund will be 33 next week per The Daily Mail.

It appears the LA suits the darling daughter well. Malia relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard University and took a job as a staff writer on Childish Gambino’s Amazon Video series, Hive. Hive is said to be centered around a Beyoncé-like character, but no further information has been released.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for Hive and the other on Mr. Eklund but the two seem to be comfortable and enjoying each other for now.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?

His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
EW.com

John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West changed after he didn't support the rapper's run for office

When it comes to what changed John Legend and Kanye West's friendship, it wasn't so much a heartless thing as it was a political one. Legend has gotten candid about the breakdown of his bond with the rapper. "We aren't friends as much as we used to be," he said on The Axe Files podcast with CNN's David Axelrod this week. "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Malia Obama
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills

Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ethiopian#Pagesix#Harvard#African#American#Kenyan#State Department
HollywoodLife

Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy