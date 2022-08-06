Sweet Black Love? Here’s What We Know About Malia Obama’s Rumored Boo

Looks like Malia Obama may have taken after mom Michelle with her taste in men…

Malia Obama Rumored To Be Dating DJ Dawit Eklund

The former first daughter has been spotted around Los Angeles with a mystery gentleman that people are speculating may in fact be her new man according to PageSix . The attractive gentleman has been identified as an Ethiopian music producer and techno DJ Dawit Eklund.

The Harvard grad and her possible new partner were photographed on a take-out food run on July 28th. Malia was super casual, showing the legs, hips, and body that Mama Michelle gave her in a black workout set and Dawit matched her casual energy in loose green slacks and a cool grey tee.

DJ Dawit Eklund Has A Lot In Common With Barack Obama

Eklund, who bears a striking resemblance to Malia’s father, former POTUS Barack Obama, doesn’t just share looks with the 44th President. Ironically, the men have quite a bit in common. The men share a similar family background as they are both biracial children with one African parent and one American parent. Barack’s father is Kenyan born and his mom is from Kansas, whereas Dawit’s mother Yeshi Eklund, is a seasoned entrepreneur from Ethiopia, and his father Jon, is a retired State Department officer who has worked for multiple African Embassies. With Dawit celebrating his birthday next week and Barack’s on August 4th, the men also share an astrological sign. Hello Leo Season!

Another (less adorable) common trait Malia’s boyfriend shares with her father is a smoking habit. President Obama opened up about the difficult time he had breaking his addiction to cigarette smoke so maybe he can offer Dawit some pointers. Eklund was photographed smoking after their second date. Malia has also been known to enjoy a puff as well, as she too has been photographed smoking on a few occasions, most recently in April, on a walk with her sister Sasha’s boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr.

Malia Obama And Dawit Eklund Spotted Together In Los Angeles

Malia and Dawit don’t seem to be hiding from photographers, as they have been spotted together on three separate occasions in the last two weeks. Most recently they were spied at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in nearly matching outfits; Malia in green cargo pants and a light-colored cropped top, and Dawit in green hoochie daddy shorts with a Bob Marley on the thigh and blush pink tee. Although initially keeping some distance between them, the two were photographed sharing more intimate touches with Malia’s hand on the back of Dawit’s neck and his hand around her waist as they walked.

Rumors suggest that the two may have met in D.C. where Dawit grew up and Malia used to live. The presidential beauty just turned 24 on July 4th and Mr. Eklund will be 33 next week per The Daily Mail.

It appears the LA suits the darling daughter well. Malia relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard University and took a job as a staff writer on Childish Gambino’s Amazon Video series, Hive. Hive is said to be centered around a Beyoncé-like character, but no further information has been released.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for Hive and the other on Mr. Eklund but the two seem to be comfortable and enjoying each other for now.