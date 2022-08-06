ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Explained: What is a 'vote-a-rama,' and why is it so crucial this weekend?

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUtFn_0h7Wq6D900

A s the Senate gets ready to vote on the Manchin-Schumer energy and healthcare bill , it will likely go through a "vote-a-rama" before it can ultimately be passed.

For Republicans , a "vote-a-rama" gives them a chance to drag out the process of getting the bill passed, but also set potential traps for Senate Democrats by forcing them to vote on controversial topics. But it won't be all one way, as Democrats will be able to push the package through on a straight party-line vote once the "vote-a-rama" is over and not have to worry about the filibuster, according to CNN.

With that said, one question remains for many — what exactly is a "vote-a-rama"? The measure requires lawmakers to vote on a series of amendments in a way that can, and often does, drag on for hours on end. Voting on the final bill cannot be made until all the amendments of it have been “disposed of” or “voted on.”

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


The party in charge, in this case, the Democrats , typically tries to move the "vote-a-rama" along as quickly as possible with as few votes as possible. But the minority party, the Republicans, will likely take the opportunity to force votes on many different measures that its members typically do not have the power to put on the floor.

Lawmakers will typically use a series of procedural maneuvers to avoid voting on amendments and avoid the "vote-a-rama." However, that isn't possible in a budget reconciliation process.

Every amendment typically goes through a similar process. A lawmaker will introduce an amendment, each side gets the chance to debate on it, and a vote is then taken. Overall, it usually tasks about 15 minutes to get through an amendment. The much-faster than usual timeframe also makes it vitally important for members of Congress to stay in or be close to the chamber for the entire marathon event to vote on every amendment.

The bill that will likely undergo this "vote-a-rama," should it be passed, would empower Medicare to negotiate prices of certain costly medications, penalize drug companies if they increase their prices faster than inflation, and impose a 15% minimum tax on corporations. In addition, it would slash carbon emissions by 40% in the United States by 2030, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office said.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) offered her support Thursday for the deal. The bill would mark a political victory for Democrats before November's midterm elections .

