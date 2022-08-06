Willow Smith Broke Her Silence on Her Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Read on www.glamour.com
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Ashton Kutcher Says He's ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After ‘Super Rare’ Diagnosis
Ashton Kutcher is opening up about the “super rare" autoimmune condition that changed his perspective on life. In a sneak peek of his forthcoming episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Kutcher spoke about his diagnosis for the first time, telling Grylls, "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up."
Kaia Gerber Made a Sneaky (and Sexy) Appearance in Austin Butler’s Latest Photo Shoot
It turns out that Kaia Gerber's modeling talents go beyond that stunning face of hers. She has also lent her photogenic skills to boyfriend and Elvis star Austin Butler's V-Man cover shoot with a sneaky, blink-and-you'll-miss-it sexy cameo. One black-and-white photo shows the leading man in a black muscle tee with his back to the camera, and a pair of disembodied woman's arms wrapped around his neck. You wouldn't know the arms were Gerber's unless you peeped her tiny wrist tattoo of lettering reading, “I know.”
Jane Fonda Says She Stopped Getting Face-Lifts Because She Didn’t Want to Look ‘Distorted’
Multihyphenate Jane Fonda, 84, stopped getting face-lifts because she didn't want to look “distorted.” In an interview with Vogue, the Oscar winner, activist, and aerobics instructor opened up about aging, and what she's done to fight it. “I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old,” the Book...
Selena Gomez Sparks Dating Rumors While Vacationing With a Friend in Italy
Selena Gomez is 30, flirty, and thriving. The Only Murders in the Building star was spotted chilling on a yacht in Italy this week, and a handful of photos of Gomez and Italian producer Andrea Iervolino getting cozy have fans guessing about her relationship status. In the images, published by...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Never Getting Back Together
Sorry for the lack of drama: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have called it quits, but sources claim that the relationship ended smoothly and naturally. They’re also never getting back together, à la many KarJenners and their men (Kendall and Devin, Khloé and Tristan, Kourtney and Scott, Kylie and Travis).
Halle Berry Has Punk Purple Hair Now
Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the dinosaur to Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it’s coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly deep purple.
Taylor Swift Stands Her Ground Amid Accusations of Plagiarism
Taylor Swift has responded the a lawsuit claiming she stole song lyrics by basically pulling a Mariah: “I don't know her.”. Swift is currently being sued by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the song “Playas Gon' Play” for former girl group 3LW, and as you may have guessed by the title, their chorus is lyrically very close to the chorus from Swift's “Shake It Off." (If this sounds familiar, it's because they also sued her in 2018, but the judge dismissed it—the lawsuit was reopened last year, per Bustle.)
Olivia Newton-John Has Died at 73
Olivia Newton-John has died, her husband, John Easterling, confirmed on August 8. She was 73. Easterling shared the news to Newton-John’s official Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”
Kevin Federline Defends Britney Spears's Dad Jamie: ‘I Feel Bad For Him’
Kevin Federline has spoken in defense of Jamie Spears, his ex-wife Britney's dad and longtime conservator. Federline, a backup dancer who was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007, is the father of her two teenage children, Sean and Preston. In an excerpt from an upcoming ITV interview that was published by The Daily Mail over the weekend, Federline says that Sean and Jaden have chosen to distance themselves from their mother, and they made the decision not to attend Spears's wedding to Sam Asghari in June. Federline stated that the boys are uncomfortable with the nude images their mother posts on Instagram.
Demi Lovato Appears to Call Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama in Her New Song
Demi Lovato—who uses both they/them and she/her pronouns—is currently getting ready to release her next album, Holy Fvck, and the just-released lyrics from her song “29” certainly seem to call out her ex Wilmer Valderrama. The song, the sixth track on her upcoming album, was previewed...
Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant
Model and author Chrissy Teigen announced today on Instagram that she and husband John Legend are expecting their fourth child. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” wrote Teigen, 36, alongside a selfie mirror snap of herself with her growing baby bump wearing a black top and a pair of sheer high-waist Gucci underwear. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as [you] can see!) we have another on the way.”
Selena Gomez Proved Sequins Are Perfect for Daytime In a Summery Tangerine Shorts Set
Jennifer Lopez isn't the only A-lister living their best life in Capri, Italy—and she certainly isn't the only one serving looks. On August 5, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a sequined tangerine top and high-waisted shorts set with white sandals. She wore her hair in a slick updo and left her makeup minimal with a bronze glow. In the photo (which can be seen here), Gomez was linked arm-in-arm with another woman who was wearing an equally chic green silk ensemble, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a Prada purse. Between these looks and Jennifer Lopez's matching Tory Burch bra and skirt combo, this is basically your sign to throw out any clothes that don't come in a set, I guess. (Obviously, don't actually do that.)
Joey King Says She's Often ‘Underestimated or Overlooked’ in Hollywood Because of Her Looks
Joey King is a Hollywood veteran, having bagged her first lead role at the age of nine and working in huge blockbuster flicks since then. From the Kissing Booth movies to a spooked-out girl in The Conjuring to her Emmy-nominated role in the acclaimed limited series The Act, the 23-year-old has brought a "girl next door" element to her impressive work history—which, unfortunately, has often left her feeling undermined in Hollywood.
Angelina Jolie Doing the Electric Slide at a College Event Is Peak Proud Mom
It may only be August, but the sons and daughters of Hollywood are starting to pack up their things and head off to college, and Angelina Jolie seems thrilled with her daughter Zahara’s choice of Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta. The A-list...
Diane Warren Is Sorry for the Beyoncé Shade
Diane Warren made the mistake of disturbing the BeyHive on Twitter on August 1, which is a lot like disturbing a regular bee hive, but instead of physical stings you get a swarm of verbal abuse. “How can there be 24 writers on a song,” Warren tweeted, along with an...
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Got Married
The Sun reported that the 31-year-old musician and 46-year-old filmmaker got married over the weekend in a small, private ceremony in London. The news was later confirmed by E! News. “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there," a source told the Sun. “Their nearest and...
Martha Stewart Posted an 81st Birthday Selfie That’s the Definition of Glowy
Martha Stewart is forever living her best life. Whether it shows her playfully posing up a storm on the Strip in Las Vegas, gracing the red carpet, or whipping up delicious meals to serve al fresco in aspirational style, her Instagram feed is a thing of joy. She also knows how to turn the camera on herself: The original food-fluencer posted a radiant selfie on Wednesday, August 3 to celebrate her 81st birthday.
