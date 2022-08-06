Alma Jewell Jones, 99, died at her home in Glasgow on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was an accomplished, elegant, remarkable lady of excellence who loved the Lord, her family and her many dear friends. She had a pure, true loving heart and is and was beloved. She kept countless people in prayers daily and was devoted to her family and country. She faithfully remembered birthdays, attended important family events, and helped so many. She traveled the world. She toured Jerusalem and the Holy Land including Egypt, traveled to Mexico, Canada, England, France, China, and most states in the Continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii, to name a few.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO