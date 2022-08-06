Read full article on original website
Kelly Riley
Kelly Riley, age 58 of Monticello, Kentucky passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Wayne County Hospital. Kelly was born on September 12, 1963 in Barren County, Kentucky, to the late Dallas and Betty Davidson Riley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Doug Riley and a sister, Cheryl Riley Gilbert. Kelly was employed at Smith Interior Designs in Glasgow, KY.
Brenda Lois Cox Huntsman
Brenda Lois Cox Huntsman, 75, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Quality Travel and former employee of Dollar General Corporation and Drs. Scott, Patton and Black. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she served in the choir, U.M.W. and Greenwood Opti-Mrs. Club and a former member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a daughter of the late Jackson Edmond Cox and Valeria Dean O’Neal Cox.
Donald Dell “Duck” Durrett
Donald Dell “Duck” Durrett of Summersville, Kentucky, son of the late Jack D. Durrett and Ida Oakley Milby Durrett, was born on Tuesday, May 20, 1941 in Green County, Kentucky and departed to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home. He was 81 years, 2 months, and 20 days of age.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Aug. 1, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 2 – Aug. 8, 2022. Kierra D. Shirley, 22, and Alex A. Elizalde-Rivera, 21, both of Glasgow. Sara A. Hargrove, 68, and James W. Hiser, 78, both of Glasgow. Cassie L....
Alma Jones
Alma Jewell Jones, 99, died at her home in Glasgow on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was an accomplished, elegant, remarkable lady of excellence who loved the Lord, her family and her many dear friends. She had a pure, true loving heart and is and was beloved. She kept countless people in prayers daily and was devoted to her family and country. She faithfully remembered birthdays, attended important family events, and helped so many. She traveled the world. She toured Jerusalem and the Holy Land including Egypt, traveled to Mexico, Canada, England, France, China, and most states in the Continental United States, Alaska, and Hawaii, to name a few.
Mattie Bradshaw
Mattie Frances Bradshaw of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late William F. Bradshaw and Paulene Creason Bradshaw, was born on Thursday, September 17, 1936 in Green County and departed this life on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Green County. She was 85 years, 10 months, and 21 days of age.
Watson pours in on perspective as manager at Glasgow Water Company
GLASGOW — Joe Watson grew up with a firm grasp on hard work as the son of an Adair County plumber. That same white knuckling grasp provided the foundation for an engineering career and his latest promotion at the Glasgow Water Company. Watson took over leadership at the GWC...
Female athletes hear from Transylvania coaches, AD during ‘Empowerment Day’
GLASGOW — Female athletes from Barren County, Glasgow Independent and Caverna Independent Schools spent most of the day Monday working together and learning during a female empowerment day held at Barren County High School. The effort was coordinated at the heel of the new school year, which begins this...
Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident
PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Aug. 1, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Aug....
Glasgow man arrested after alleged road rage incident
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly flashed a handgun toward another vehicle. Police said they were dispatched to Happy Valley Road in reference to a road rage incident. Officers made contact with the vehicles involved at Ace Hardware in Cave City. Sammie D....
Officials instate ‘zero tolerance’ policy in response to student vaping concerns
GLASGOW — A recent change to a Barren County High policy includes a description of penalties for students in possession of vaping or alternative nicotine products. Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas said in a letter released Wednesday that students found in possession of a vapor product at school will face a public offense action. The action would include a drug paraphernalia possession charge.
