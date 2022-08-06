ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Leary
Person
John Ehrlichman
Person
Richard Nixon
Benzinga

What Is Skunk Cannabis? How Do You Consume It?

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. When it comes to cannabis, there are a seemingly endless number of strains to choose from. But if you’re looking for something that will make your eyes water and leave you coughing for hours, skunk varieties are known for their high THC content, which can produce some serious psychoactive effects. So let’s take a closer look at what skunk cannabis is all about and provide some tips on enjoying it safely and responsibly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg. Updates: Wisconsin Pardons, Delta-8 Hemp Kentucky, Florida Legalization Initiative, NJ Weed Delivery

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a round of pardons, including 11 for individuals previously convicted of marijuana-related offenses, bringing his total up to 603. “It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity to grant a fresh start to folks who’ve made efforts to learn and grow from their past mistakes,” said Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Almost 70% Of Americans Say Economy Is Getting Worse: Poll

According to a new poll conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, almost 70% of Americans said that they believe the U.S. economy is worsening. Meanwhile, only 12 percent of Americans said the economy is improving, and 18% believe that the economy has remained the same. About 34% said they approve...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
156K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy