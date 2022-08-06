Quick Hits: Neal Brown assesses team through five practices

Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO