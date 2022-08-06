Quick Hits: Neal Brown assesses team through five practices

Read on www.wboy.com
WBOY
Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
WVU is a Soft Landing for Transfer CBs
The West Virginia coaching staff is finding the right fit in the secondary
WBOY
WVU women’s basketball launches Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers
West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit would like to invite all girls in grades 3-8 to join Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Membership is open for girls in grades 3-8 for $30, which includes a two-hour clinic with the WVU women’s...
West Virginia's 2022 schedule features five ranked opponents
The Mountaineers will have plenty of opportunities to make noise in 2022
Noel Devine's Daughter Makes College Commitment
The talent in the Devine family is real.
WBOY
Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
Beallsville Blue Devils: 2022 High School Football Preview
BEALLSVILLE- They say there’s strength in numbers – but don’t say that to the Beallsville Blue Devils. Head Coach Rusty Bondy is in his second season with the program after going 2-8 last year. The Blue Devils have just 17 kids on the team. Bondy thinks the best solution is a strong mentality. “I was […]
Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country
It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
Metro News
NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes
Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
West Virginia man found and arrested after stabbing incident
On Friday, August 5, Curtis McGhee, Jr. was arrested in Moundsville and taken to the Northern Regional Jail. Wheeling Police obtained an arrest warrant for McGhee on three counts of malicious wounding regarding the July 30 stabbing incident on Wheeling Island. McGhee was arraigned by a magistrate, who set bond at $50,000. Stay with 7News […]
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
Lurch Fest: A talk with a Ted Cassidy Biographer
The town of Philippi held its second annual Lurch Fest on Saturday, a celebration dedicated to the character Lurch from the 60s sitcom The Adams Family and the actor who portrayed him, Ted Cassidy.
North View Overpass Bridge reopens after construction
UPDATE: August 8, 2022, 4:55 p.m. CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North View Overpass Bridge, which connects Sycamore Street to West Virginia Ave in Clarksburg, has been reopened after a several-week construction project. The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Monday that all lanes of the bridge have been reopened. The eastbound offramp for […]
Fairmont Medical Center holds ribbon cutting
WVU Medicine's Fairmont Medical Center celebrated the opening of its main entrance during a ribbon cutting they held on the morning of August 5.
connect-bridgeport.com
Several County Crews Respond to Area Structure Fire
According to WBOY, firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday. The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were...
