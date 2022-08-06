Babe Ruth 13-Year-Old World Series to take place at RF&P Park

Read on www.nbc12.com
Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series
Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
NBC12
NASCAR Cup Series Returns, sports tourism impact on Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Start your engines because Nascar Cup Series returns to Richmond Raceway this Sunday. Richmond Raceway’s new President, Lori Collier Waran, says fans better buckle up because celebrations start Tuesday. Waran says they’re jam-packed with events leading up to this weekend’s big race. “We’re...
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
NBC12
Improvements to Richmond’s Carter Jones Park could start this fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A master plan vision lays out what Carter Jones Park on Richmond’s southside should look like one day. But that’s not what it looks like two years after the plan was adopted. The playground, with most of its equipment, ripped out, is closed, as...
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
Misster Ray visits Richmond Nightlife
Misster Ray a Virginia State University Alum, takes a stop in Richmond and visits 63thirty5 Restaurant and club. He is most known for his appearances on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop series. I had the pleasure of talking to him for a while about his experiences while in VA, and his energy and vibe is […]
NBC12
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
First Annual Watermelon Festival arrives in Petersburg this week
Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer -- another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.
Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?
If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music. Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.
He's collected over 1 million records, but he's not unplugging any time soon
If you need a soundtrack for your trip back in time, Walt Smith can keep you on track. The 80-year-old combines his passion for music with his profession.
musicfestnews.com
Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Saturday in Richmond
Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival Saturday in Richmond. Brown’s Island in Richmond is the place to be if you love craft beer and music on Saturday, August 13, for the Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival, and this lineup absolutely smokes!. Lettuce. Spafford. BIG Something. Magic...
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Isaiah Abraham From Paul VI
One of the top Virginia native prospects in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Saturday
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
PHOTOS: Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival arrives at Rockett’s Landing
Visitors to Rockett's Landing on Saturday got to see a rare sight, as colorful dragons filled the water as part of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Saturday.
Richmond trims Diamond District finalist field to 2
The City of Richmond announced Friday it has narrowed its finalist field for the Diamond District project from three development teams to two.
