Dodgers: A Massive Outpouring of Love for Vin Scully on Display Around Stadium

By Kristilyn Hetherington
 3 days ago

Before Friday night's game, Roberts, team, and fans paid homage to long-time Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully who passed away Wednesday

Friday night, the Dodgers played against the San Diego Padres for the third time this season, however it wasn't just another night of Dodgers Baseball.

It was the first home game since longtime Dodgers announcer Vin Scully passed away Wednesday.

All week, fans, players both current and former Dodgers, and the entire baseball community came together in their mourning, sharing stories and pictures with Scully, who spent over six decades in LA.

Leading up to the pregame ceremony dedicated to the Hall-of-Famer, there were pieces of him everywhere, both inside and outside of Dodger Stadium.

Manager Dave Roberts shared a few words with the 50,000 fans in attendance and thousands more watching on TV during the ceremony:

"He is the connection, the fabric, from the fans to the organization...You look at 60 years of Dodger baseball, players change, teams are different, but he was the one constant. Every night when you turned on the game, hearing his voice was the constant.”

Another memorable moment from the pregame celebration included the unveiling of a new banner below the press box reading "Vin- We'll Miss You signed Dodgers fans." These four words replaced the former sign which read "I'll miss you." It was revealed during Scully's final home game in 2016.

The new sign was revealed by current broadcasters, Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser who also shared these on Scully:

The night was one filled with teams, cheers, smiles, and moments of silence for the beloved, humble, kind, and unforgettable Vin Scully. May his voice and words from his final sign off ring true:

His final words as a Dodgers broadcaster:

May God give you, for every storm, a rainbow; for every tear, a smile; for every care, a promise; and a blessing in each trial."

