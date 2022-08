FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The injury to New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton’s surgically repaired right knee is more serious than initially believed after he left early in practice Monday. A person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press that Becton will continue to have tests on the knee, and it is unrelated to the one that sidelined him for almost all of last season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce details on the injury. NFL Network first reported that the injury to Becton was more concerning than the team originally thought. The 6-foot-7 Becton, entering his third NFL season, was run-blocking at right tackle on the second play of team drills when he went down on the grass and immediately grabbed at his knee. The 2020 first-round draft pick was down for a few moments before trying to get up, and needed assistance from trainers to walk off the field.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO