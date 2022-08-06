ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 person dead following crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue

By Laura Daniella Sepulveda, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etjs5_0h7Wnyfn00

One person died on Saturday morning following a crash on Loop 101 north near Glendale Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. at milepost 8, DPS said.

All northbound lanes remained closed for several hours after the crash and reopened about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

