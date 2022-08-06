Volunteers help spruce up Southtown neighborhood of Springfield

Community leaders and residents of Springfield's Southtown neighborhood helped clean up street corners, alleyways and storefronts Saturday as part of Project Southtown Cleanup along South Grand Avenue.

The event was designed to provide an outlet for the community to come together and help make the area more attractive to people shopping and driving through each day. Hosted at Everything Intricate, an event space under the umbrella of Project Southtown, the impetus for the cleanup came last year when Tiara Standage, owner of Everything Intricate, wanted to clean up the store front in order to make more attractive to guests.

"Before I did my grand opening, I wanted to do a cleanup just to get some of the trash off of the streets and have the neighborhood look a little bit better," Standage said. "Me and George (Sinclair, the property owner) decided to make it a yearly thing."

Being on a busy street like South Grand that connects drivers coming from Interstates 55 and 72 to the city center, Standage's business and those under the Project Southtown umbrella, have to deal with drivers throwing trash on the streets., The refuse is an eyesore for those coming out to grab a bite to eat or walk through the area on a nice day.

She believes having the community help out with the cleaning of the area can help make the area more inviting to people and not have it be an example of urban blight.

"We get a lot of trash from people riding up and down the street, throwing stuff out of their windows," Standage said. "It accumulates along the side of the street, in the gutters (and) up and down the alleys. (We're) just trying to make a safer place for kids to play and it needs to look nice for people to come out to the business."

Sinclair, the leader of Project Southtown and the owner of the building, said keeping the area clean can be a challenge. "It's a constant struggle," Sinclair said. "I've caught people unloading construction equipment, roofing tiles, you name it."

He felt that having the area be clean is the kind of job that requires help from the community, similar to his work helping to clean the Sangamon River with Friends of the Sangamon Valley.

"(The river) started out as a really messed up, un-cared for place," Sinclair said. "Now, that river's clean and a good place to recreate. It just takes enough hands and enough effort over time and you can do it. We've got a slogan that says, 'Clean water and land go hand in hand.' I would like to see that on the underpasses and try to get some messaging out to people here to take pride in the east side of Springfield."

Help came from members of the Phoenix Center, the city's LGBTQ support center. Assistant Director Sara Bowen-Lasisi said that helping out Project Southtown embodied its mission of helping the community however they could.

"We've helped with Tiara on a lot of different events that she has," Bowen-Lasisi said. "It's a give and take relationship, for sure, so I think that it's very important for us to be present in every part of this city."

Keeping the area in good shape is a key goal for Sinclair and Standage, both of whom are committed to seeing the area be as attractive as possible. Their upkeep goes well beyond one day in mid-summer, with Sinclair pointing out how perceptions of the area need to change in order for progress to be made.

"We've got to do something to change the perception out here," Sinclair said. "Treating the symptom all the time isn't going to do us any good."