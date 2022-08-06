48 Tiny Observations People Made About Americans So Far In 2022 That Will Never Not Be Funny To Me

Over the past few years, "do Americans really" tweets have totally become a *thing* on Twitter.

Because we've somehow made it halfway through 2022, I went through them and found some of my favorites.

I always fine it funny when people say, "Do Americans really do X."Like America is a quadrillion cultures in one, and some of those are Texas. Odds are yes, a portion of us do X, while another dont. @ThemightyCaolf 05:06 PM - 01 Jan 2022

Enjoy.

1.

do americans really have to stand for the pledge of allegiance or is that just fictional @1SAFEBRUARY6 12:04 PM - 24 Apr 2022

2.

3.

Do Americans really have that lockers in schools as they show us in films, hah…?? @cumpothead 06:56 AM - 09 Jun 2022

4.

Do Americans really take pills out of an orange bottle and swallow a bunch of them without any water? Or is that just on tv? @dani_olandese 08:18 PM - 19 Jun 2022

5.

do americans really eat that much lasagna?? cause i always see it mentioned in games n movies like "there's some lasagna in the fridge" @kcsaenn 07:33 PM - 11 Jan 2022

6.

do americans actually go to school in them yellow busses or is it just in the movies @catkidnapperr 07:56 PM - 05 Jun 2022

7.

Why is skype SO common in American TV shows? It's like everyone just /has/ skype.Do Americans really all just have skype? Do you all actually use this? Is it really as common as they make it seem on TV? @jakegreyxx 10:36 PM - 01 Aug 2022

8.

do americans really party at bonfires or is that just a TV thing @mandochronicles 04:24 PM - 01 Aug 2022

9.

do americans really eat bacon and pancakes for breakfast @gingerpines_ 02:46 PM - 28 Jul 2022

do Americans actually do renaissance fairs or is Hollywood lying for attention @stoIenteeth 06:46 AM - 11 Mar 2022

10.

11.

Wait is homecoming and prom not the same thing do americans actually have two formals in a year? @saqsoot 12:04 AM - 24 Jul 2022

12.

do americans really not say bye when hanging up the phone? @Mafooli 10:38 PM - 20 Jul 2022

13.

do americans really ask to thank the chef for their food directly or is that only a thing in movies 🤔 @uhluvrue 08:47 PM - 13 Jul 2022

14.

wait do americans actually put marshmallows on sweet potatoes is that really a thing @ofariesfire 02:18 PM - 04 Mar 2022

15.

16.

17.

Do Americans really have Walmart-sized stores full of guns and combat supplies or is that just for the plot @Ninasshelf_ 01:12 PM - 01 Jul 2022

18.

Do Americans really have a thing for Summer camps in the same way they do in films? @GalvaniseEdu 06:05 PM - 27 Jun 2022

19.

20.

do americans really have cafeterias with cafeteria lines and lunch ladies who give you trays of the same stuff stuff. like everyone gets the same thing depending on the day. cuz i’ve never seen anything like that irl @1ittle_bone 12:27 AM - 25 Apr 2022

21.

do americans really not own kettles?? wtf do you mean you just microwave the water?? @catgirls3000 04:00 PM - 19 Jun 2022

22.

Do americans really call a tv remote a 'clicker'(btw i'm watching Seinfeld on Netflix) @haary_d 12:36 PM - 15 Jun 2022

23.

24.

do Americans really just order a pizza and call it a meal @izanakrkw 06:07 AM - 06 Jan 2022

25.

do americans really never let their pet cats go outside @kikuomikusix 08:34 AM - 12 Jun 2022

26.

27.

Do Americans really sit on the rooftops of their house or is that just what they do in movies for some reason? @lucy_mcmenigall 08:49 PM - 17 Apr 2022

28.

do americans actually have like all these dances like valentines dances and winter dances ect @regsemogf 05:41 PM - 08 Feb 2022

29.

do americans actually go to walmart like is that a thing @hugs4philguy 12:26 PM - 21 Jul 2022

30.

I need to know: do Americans really wear heels to school, or is that just in movies? 👠 @ErikaWhiteley 07:09 PM - 04 Jun 2022

31.

Do Americans really leave their car keys under the sun visor for any passing thief to find? @country_vince 12:39 PM - 14 Mar 2022

32.

Can I ask, do Americans actually call people twerps as an insult … sincerely, an Australian @eddiexmunsons 11:23 AM - 13 Jul 2022

33.

Do Americans really call a duvet a "comforter"? Wtf is that? @Crustopus 03:56 PM - 18 Feb 2022

34.

do americans really have pop tarts for breakfast everyday @HollyIfTrue 06:47 PM - 24 Jan 2022

35.

36.

Do Americans really call their sons “son” or is that just in tv? Is so weird to me @LansKingdom93 12:29 AM - 26 Jan 2022

37.

Do Americans really do the whole dissecting a frog thing in school or is it just a weird telly thing? @cheezus69 09:06 PM - 31 Jan 2022

38.

do americans really eat peanut butter and jam together is that a thing @tayluvre 12:12 PM - 23 May 2022

39.

40.

do americans really say hi to you in public even if you don’t know them??? @blonderexc 10:29 PM - 22 May 2022

41.

42.

Do Americans actually have pizza party’s at school lmao if we got a reward it was just a chocolate like quality street or hero’s and then a normal lesson @Nathanproduct 10:55 AM - 21 Jan 2022

43.

Do Americans really make an entire pot of coffee in the morning and have it sitting there all day instead of making a cup when they want one @colinyouanus 11:24 AM - 16 Apr 2022

44.

45.

Do Americans really have a box they put their belongings in when they get fired as they leave their workplace? I see it all the time in TV but don’t think that has ever happened in the UK. What’s that about? 😅 @SuitcaseMonkey 08:58 PM - 10 Apr 2022

46.

47.

I really need to know: Do americans actually sit on their beds with their shoes on like this? @preechinoy 01:22 PM - 12 May 2022

48. And last but not least...

Do americans actually eat that canned spray cheese or is that propaganda @chocoliotta 02:17 PM - 28 May 2022

