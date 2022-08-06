Could Journey’s Concert for Legends Gig Lead to the Super Bowl?

David Muse, best-known as the long-tenured multi-instrumentalist in Firefall, has died at the age of 73. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our friend and loved one, David Muse, has lost his ongoing battle with cancer,” noted a message on the band’s official Facebook page. “David passed peacefully at home on Saturday morning with his wife Patty at his side. While we are heartbroken, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain. His love and wonderful memories will stay with us forever and he will never be forgotten.”

