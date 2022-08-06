Could Journey’s Concert for Legends Gig Lead to the Super Bowl?

Read on y105fm.com
Lionel Richie: A life written in song
This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022. For Lionel Richie, who was recently awarded the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for lifetime achievement, performing comes naturally. Visiting the Library in Washington, D.C., correspondent Kelefa Sanneh said, "It's so cool to be in this building. They got all these writers...
A look at the Bruce Springsteen $5,000 concert ticket fiasco
Bruce Springsteen fans across the country are being put to a test: Just how much would they be willing to pay to see “The Boss” in concert?. Tickets for Springsteen’s 2023 tour went on sale in late July. It’s been six years since he did a string of U.S. shows with his E Street Band, and coming out of pandemic shutdowns, the excitement to see The Boss live in concert is high.
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Shania Twain’s Career Does Impress Us Much — See the Country Music Star’s Net Worth
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
Star-studded special to celebrate Vince Gill's career
Many of your favorite artists are joining forces to celebrate country music sensation Vince Gill.
Listen to Jonathan Jackson + Enation’s New Album Ultraviolet Empire!
At long last, the latest album from Jonathan Jackson + Enation is out! “Our new album, Ultraviolet Empire, is out today!” Jackson shared on Instagram. “This album is the culmination of several years of work. Thank you to our incredible co-producer Colin Linden for his vision and talent. Take a listen wherever you enjoy music. We look forward to hearing from you all!”
Shania Twain Among the 2022 Inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Shania Twain is one of five artists entering the class of 2022 inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Joining the Canadian singer, who is being honored as a Contemporary Songwriter/Artist by the Hall for writing many of her own hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Forever And For Always,” and “Come On Over,” is Veteran Songwriter/Artist honoree Steve Wariner, whose own credits include “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”
The Grandchildren Of Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Team Up For Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire”
The apple surely doesn’t fall far from the tree. Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty, have formed a duo called Twitty & Lynn, and they’re currently out on tour together doing A Salute to Conway and Loretta. And they...
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Nashville Bar by Joining Tom Petty Cover Band Onstage
Carrie Underwood made an unexpected performance at a Nashville bar over the weekend. The country singer, 39, interrupted her girls night out to jump on stage with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers at Fox & Locke bar and venue in Nashville, where they performed the musician's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."
Lamont Dozier, Motown songwriter for Supremes, Four Tops, dies at age 81
Lamont Dozier helped write and produce songs “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other Motown hits. Dozier died Monday at 81.
CMA Fest 2022 Host Elle King’s Net Worth
Elle King is an actor and a musician, best known for songs like 'Ex's & Oh's.' Here's what we know about this CMA Fest host and her net worth.
An Amazing Legacy: Songs Written & Produced By The Legendary Lamont Dozier
Lamont Dozier, the songwriter who penned hits for acts such as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, and the Isley Brothers has died.
Ink Master: Joel Madden to Host Paramount+ Revival; Dave Navarro Returning as 'Master of Chaos'
Click here to read the full article. Big changes are in order when Ink Master returns via Paramount+ this fall. For starters, the 10-episode revival season — which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 7 — will be hosted by Joel Madden, lead singer of the pop/punk band Good Charlotte. As for Dave Navarro, Ink Master‘s former host will return as the show’s “Master of Chaos,” responsible for “introducing crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.” Madden and Navarro will be joined by three new judges: Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win Ink Master back in Season 8; Nikko Hurtado,...
Taylor Hawkins’ Son Honors His Late Dad in Rendition of ‘My Hero’
While performing with the band The Alive, Taylor Hawkins' son Shane Hawkins performed the Foo Fighters song 'My Hero' as a dedication to his father.
David Muse, Multi-Instrumentalist for Firefall, Dead at 73
David Muse, best-known as the long-tenured multi-instrumentalist in Firefall, has died at the age of 73. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that our friend and loved one, David Muse, has lost his ongoing battle with cancer,” noted a message on the band’s official Facebook page. “David passed peacefully at home on Saturday morning with his wife Patty at his side. While we are heartbroken, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain. His love and wonderful memories will stay with us forever and he will never be forgotten.”
Shania Twain Joins Songwriters Hall Of Fame: 'It's Pretty Awesome’
Shania Twain was among the country songwriters named to join Nashville's Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2022, along with Hillary Lindsey, Steve Wariner, David Malloy, and Gary Nicholson. The "You're Still The One" singer will officially be inducted on Oct. 30 at the 52nd Anniversary Nashville Hall of Fame...
