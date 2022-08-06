18-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while trying to cross busy street, SAPD says

Read on www.ksat.com
KSAT 12
Man in wheelchair hospitalized after being hit by SUV
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s in a wheelchair was hospitalized after being hit by a sport utility vehicle early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. near Buena Vista Street and South Navidad Street on the city’s West Side.
KSAT 12
SAPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last seen on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Fredericksburg Road. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 130...
KSAT 12
Man found fatally shot on city’s East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Gabriel Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of a person stabbed.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into ex-girlfriend's home
ATASCOSA, Texas – A man was arrested after he was accused of ramming his truck into his ex-girlfriend's home. Police were dispatched on August 4th to 12195 Barker Lane for reports of a family disturbance. According to arrest records, Dathan Faulkner showed up at his ex's home, where the...
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man inside East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found inside an East Side apartment early Monday morning. Officers initially were responding to a call around 1 a.m. for a cutting in progress in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
KTSA
Fishermen find body in creek just South of Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some fishermen made a gruesome discovery on the Southside. San Antonio Police say the two men were walking along San Pedro Creek near West Mitchell Street Sunday afternoon when they found a body in the water. Homicide investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s...
KSAT 12
West Side convenience store damaged by smoke, early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO – A fire has damaged a convenience store on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. at the Northstar Grocery in the 8100 block of Westshire Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
KSAT 12
Seguin murder suspect still on the run, reward offered for information leading to arrest
SEGUIN – The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a man wanted for murder. Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of shooting Jerome Roundtree, 59, on July 2 at a home in the 100 block of Benbo, police said.
KSAT 12
Driver killed after being ejected from pickup truck in West Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after being ejected from their pickup truck after crashing into a light pole on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of US Highway 90 West. Police said a driver...
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
KTSA
Man murdered on San Antonio’s East side, police still searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a murder on the East side. KSAT-12 reports officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Street at around 1 A.M. Monday. They were told someone had been stabbed but they arrived to find a...
KSAT 12
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week. Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet,...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who broke into Northeast side club and stole thousands of dollars
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man who broke into a safe at a Northeast side club in the middle of the day. The incident happened on May 19 at 4435 Rittiman Road. The suspect made his way into the business by force and broke into the safe, stealing thousands of dollars.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
I-10 east, westbound lanes now open after major crash involving hazardous spill
Access roads closed remain closed after A hazardous spill near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
Bexar County juvenile detention officer back at work while out on bond, awaiting hearing on felony choking charge
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County juvenile detention officer arrested late last month on a felony family violence charge has been returned to duty, the chief probation officer for the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center confirmed Monday. Joshua Ortiz, 28, was recently returned from administrative leave and moved to...
Texas Boy Attacked In Target Restroom, Hero Comes to the Rescue
I know women today who will bring their older sons into the women's restrooms as a safety precaution. Inside the lavatory, it's just understood. Sadly those fears will continue to intensify as we read more stories of unprovoked violence inside public restrooms. Thanks to one man, this story has a...
