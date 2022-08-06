Read on www.hometownstation.com
mommypoppins.com
All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem
During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
SCV Education Foundation To Host First Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The SCV Education Foundation is planning to host its first annual Touch-A-Truck event at Central Park later this year. SCV Education Foundation is deeming the gathering a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can get up close and experience the wide variety of large and unique trucks that first responders use on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Central Park.
Santa Clarita School Districts Welcomes Back Students To The Classroom
After two months of road trips, international traveling, staying indoors and relaxing, the Santa Clarita school districts are getting ready to open the lecture books for another year. Five public school districts and three private districts reside in Santa Clarita and all with varying first days and schedules. William S....
Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake
A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased
Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
foxla.com
Rescued horses find love at unique Santa Clarita animal sanctuary
An animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita is treating abused and abandoned animals with a unique range of therapies from acupuncture to music therapy. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022
Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat
An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
