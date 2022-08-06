ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Achieve Your Dream Home With Interior Design Expertise

A Royal Suite Home Furnishings in Santa Clarita is dedicated to helping their customers achieve their dream home by offering interior design expertise. Redesigning your home can be fun yet challenging. If you do not have your own expertise in color matching, measuring, lighting and installation, you may need some...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Help Your Dog Live A Happy Life By Visiting Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus Pet Store in Santa Clarita carries a wide variety of funky toys and must-have supplies for our beloved dogs. Pet Supplies Plus has different brands of food, treats, toys, apparel, grooming, supplies and flea control options to help your dog live a happy life. At Pet Supplies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mommypoppins.com

All New MB2 Entertainment in Santa Clarita is a Family Fun Center Gem

During my childhood, Santa Clarita was home to Mountasia. It was your typical family fun center with a 90s vibe. We’re talking fluorescent lights, multi-colored, ugly carpeting, hokey prizes, and purple walls. I loved it. During COVID, the lack of business put it under, and this Valencia mainstay closed for good.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Education Foundation To Host First Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

The SCV Education Foundation is planning to host its first annual Touch-A-Truck event at Central Park later this year. SCV Education Foundation is deeming the gathering a family-friendly event where kids of all ages can get up close and experience the wide variety of large and unique trucks that first responders use on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Central Park.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita School Districts Welcomes Back Students To The Classroom

After two months of road trips, international traveling, staying indoors and relaxing, the Santa Clarita school districts are getting ready to open the lecture books for another year. Five public school districts and three private districts reside in Santa Clarita and all with varying first days and schedules. William S....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Burn Victim Airlifted From Castaic Lake

A burn victim was airlifted to the hospital from Castaic Lake Monday. Around 11:35 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a burn victim at the lower lake in Castaic, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews on scene requested a helicopter to respond...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

As Temperatures Hit Triple Digits This Weekend, Santa Clarita Arrests Decreased

Santa Clarita saw a drop in arrests as temperatures hit triple-digits over the weekend. Between Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 12 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 18, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Water Extends Deadline For Board Of Directors Applicants

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) has extended the deadline to apply for a spot on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, SCV Water announced that the deadline to apply for an elected position representing Division 3 on the Board of Directors had been extended to be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to SCV Water officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022

Action Drug Rehab Hour – Addicts and Drugs – August 08, 2022. On this episode of The Action Drug Rehab Hour, our host Cary Quashen, talks with his guest Alyssa Reeder, as they talk about addicts. Cary starts off his show by talking with Alyssa, about drugs and other addictions. Alyssa happens to be an addict herself and she talks about her story of being an addict. Alyssa goes more in depth on her life and what doing drugs has done to affect her own wellbeing, and her families well being.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Oxnard Man Arrested After Leaving Child In Unattended Vehicle Amid 90 Degree Heat

An Oxnard man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly leaving his 5-year-old son in an unattended vehicle parked in a Santa Clarita parking lot in the 90-degree heat. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, deputies received reports of a child left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 25600 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hacker Law Group And Its Founder, Jeff Hacker, Will Defend Your Rights

Jeff Hacker Law Group is a name renowned in the Santa Clarita Valley for its success in helping to defend its clients’ rights in court. If you or a loved one needs help defending your rights in a court case, Santa Clarita law firm Hacker Law Group is on the case, with a trustworthy team of whip-smart lawyers.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

