Texas Rangers: Bubba Thompson off to a fast start (literally!)

Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Matt Carpenter injury: Cardinals fans grateful they got to witness return to St. Louis
New York Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter had been on fire, but he’s out for at least a month after breaking his left foot. New York Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter has been unstoppable this season, slashing .305/.412/.727 for an OPS of 1.139. This has been one of the best seasons of his career, but it’s unfortunately stalled after Carpenter broke his left foot.
St. Louis Cardinals: Evaluating Corey Dickerson’s role moving forward
Despite early season struggles, Corey Dickerson has made solid contributions to the Cardinals and has reinstated himself as a threat at the plate. With Harrison Bader’s last-minute trade to the New York Yankees, increased faith has been necessarily vested in the remaining Cardinals outfielders, including former All Star and Gold Glover Corey Dickerson. It’s time for Dickerson to prove why he was brought to St. Louis, to be that “capable left-handed bat off the bench,” or perhaps even more, and he has the capacity to deliver.
Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race
Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
Red Sox take gamble on controversial former Mets, Phillies reliever
The Boston Red Sox have had bullpen issues all season, and they’re seemingly looking to fix that by signing a controversial reliever. The Boston Red Sox have had persistent trouble with their bullpen all season, and they seem to be addressing that by signing former New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia.
Oklahoma little leaguer comforts opposing pitcher in sportsmanship moment of the week (Video)
A moment of great sportsmanship was shown among young little league kids after an accidental hit to the helmet was taken on a pitch. An Oklahoma little leaguer took a pitch to the helmet from a Texas East little leaguer. While being hit by a pitch is never an easy...
Cardinals show trade target who went to Yankees he missed out
The St. Louis Cardinals faced off with a potential trade target, Frankie Montas, in Sunday’s game against the Yankees and gave him the business. MLB Trade Deadline rumors had the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees as potential suitors for former Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas. While...
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
