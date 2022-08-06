ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers: Bubba Thompson off to a fast start (literally!)

By West Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nolanwritin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Matt Carpenter injury: Cardinals fans grateful they got to witness return to St. Louis

New York Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter had been on fire, but he’s out for at least a month after breaking his left foot. New York Yankees slugger Matt Carpenter has been unstoppable this season, slashing .305/.412/.727 for an OPS of 1.139. This has been one of the best seasons of his career, but it’s unfortunately stalled after Carpenter broke his left foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Evaluating Corey Dickerson’s role moving forward

Despite early season struggles, Corey Dickerson has made solid contributions to the Cardinals and has reinstated himself as a threat at the plate. With Harrison Bader’s last-minute trade to the New York Yankees, increased faith has been necessarily vested in the remaining Cardinals outfielders, including former All Star and Gold Glover Corey Dickerson. It’s time for Dickerson to prove why he was brought to St. Louis, to be that “capable left-handed bat off the bench,” or perhaps even more, and he has the capacity to deliver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Austin Riley’s comments may have lit a fire under Mets in NL East race

Austin Riley warned the Mets that the Braves were coming for them but New York has seemingly just been motivated by those comments. On July 23, Atlanta Braves MVP candidate and All-Star third baseman Austin Riley hit a home run in a winning effort for the club and he issued a warning to the NL East-leading New York Mets. Simply put, Riley said, “We’re coming for them.”
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
FanSided

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees

The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy