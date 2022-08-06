Texas Rangers: Bubba Thompson off to a fast start (literally!)

Despite early season struggles, Corey Dickerson has made solid contributions to the Cardinals and has reinstated himself as a threat at the plate. With Harrison Bader’s last-minute trade to the New York Yankees, increased faith has been necessarily vested in the remaining Cardinals outfielders, including former All Star and Gold Glover Corey Dickerson. It’s time for Dickerson to prove why he was brought to St. Louis, to be that “capable left-handed bat off the bench,” or perhaps even more, and he has the capacity to deliver.

