18 Hilariously Creepy Things You Could Say to a Stranger in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois

Indiana Realtors Hosting Statewide Blood Drive – Here’s How to Give in Evansville
Donating blood is one of the most simple, yet effective ways to give back. It requires no real financial investment, aside from maybe a couple of gallons of gas to get to the donation site, and yet it can have a massive impact. It Is Literally Life-Saving. Donating blood is...
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The new law, which takes effect in January 2023, abolishes cash bail, overhauls police training, and includes several other measures as well. Opponents of the plan, including police throughout the state, say the new law will do nothing against crime and allow violent criminals to return to the street. 2022 is the second consecutive year that violent crime rates have risen in Illinois.
These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos
Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Craziest Pizza Toppings in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When it comes to pizza toppings, there are a wide variety of options. However, these might be the craziest pizzas in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Pizza is probably one of the most popular food items in the United States. That being said, what toppings should go on a pizza can be highly debated. I worked in the pizza industry throughout high school and college, and to this day I stand by the fact that pineapple does not belong on a pizza. However, I also say that a pizza isn't a good pizza if it doesn't have mushrooms on there. I understand that mushrooms are also a pizza topping that folks disagree on quite often.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
indyschild.com
Top 5 Locations to Go Glamping in Indiana
Does your family like the idea of camping, but not the idea of “roughing it”? Then you might like glamping! Glamping is all about making camping comfy and luxurious, so you’re able to enjoy the great things about nature without having to deal so much with the downsides.
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
With Indiana's abortion ban 1 month from taking effect, Ohio doctor warns anti-abortion laws already hurting health care
INDIANAPOLIS — In a little over a month, Indiana's new abortion law will take effect, enacting one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country. Already, physicians around Indianapolis are warning that these restrictions will hurt, even kill pregnant people in the Hoosier State. Across the Indiana border in...
Why weren’t abortion restrictions decided by a ballot question in Indiana?
Ballot questions are fairly rare in Indiana. There is no legal avenue for gathering enough signatures to put a question on the ballot.
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
kshb.com
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
