Cumberland, IA

‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head

By Kayla James
wbrc.com
 3 days ago
Janet Moore
2d ago

I will admit that I only read the headline. I can't handle stories like this in detail. Shooting domestic animals should be the same as shooting a human being.😢

Cora Barber
2d ago

thats horrible how can anyone do such aterrible things they shouldbe in prison

Gerald
2d ago

God Almighty knows where they live, God loves animals too, sick evil person.

Western Iowa Today

Reward offered for Bodies of Two Dogs Found Near Cumberland

(Cumberland ) Authorities in southwest Iowa investigate the deaths of two dogs that were killed and thrown off a bridge. The bodies of a nearly two-year-old pit bull named “Bella” and a three-year-old black lab named “Pepper” were found about two miles from where their owner lives in rural Cumberland. Owner Logan Lank says his dogs often wandered to neighboring properties in the rural area near Cumberland, where they played with kids and other dogs. A Go-Fund-Me account offering a reward of nearly six thousand dollars was created by the family for information leading to an arrest. If the reward goes unclaimed, the money will be used for a cause that supports animals.
CUMBERLAND, IA
theperrynews.com

Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman

A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
WOODWARD, IA
104.5 KDAT

Nevada Man Arrested in Iowa for Child Endangerment

A Nevada man has been detained by authorities in Iowa after leading police on an overnight chase while in possession of drugs and with kids in his vehicle. KCCI reports that the man was arrested in Dallas County, Iowa after leading police on an overnight police chase through multiple cities in the Hawkeye state.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, IA
Cass County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, IA
K92.3

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
kmaland.com

Pottawattamie County man sentenced for drug offense

(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a 2021 drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa reports 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to 84 months in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Campos is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Woman arrested on Numerous Charges

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Red Oak woman on July 22 on drug possession and burglary charges. Deputies arrested 39-year-old Mandy Marie Knapp on two valid Montgomery County warrants for unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two Adams County warrants for failure to appear on a charge of 3rd-degree burglary 4th-degree criminal mischief, and trespassing. Deputies transported Knapp to the Montgomery County Corrections and booked her on a cash-only bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday

A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
CLIVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nevada Driver Facing Numerous Charges After Overnight Police Pursuit

(Waukee, IA) — A Nevada driver faces numerous charges after an overnight police pursuit that started in Waukee. Authorities say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling of Sparks, Nevada had children in his car as he tried to outrun officers. K-C-C-I/T-V reports the chase passed through several cities. Boehling’s S-U-V finally came to a stop in front of the Urbandale Public Library where he was taken into custody.
WAUKEE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire

A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Vehicle Accident in Creston

(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
CRESTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Western Iowa Today

Page County Man arrested on Multiple Warrants

(Clarinda) A Page County man is booked into jail on numerous warrants. The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda on Saturday and held him in the Page County Jail on warrants for 1st-degree harassment, 3rd-degree harassment, and failure to appear. Authorities set Martin’s bond at $2,600.00.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Grimes woman arrested for allegedly harassing Perry family

A Grimes woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with a June incident in which she allegedly harassed a Perry family. Jessica Colleen Hallinan, 41, of 2006 S.E. 24th St., Grimes, was charged with third-degree harassment. According to court records, Hallinan was “continuing to park across...
PERRY, IA
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

One person seriously injured after rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on I-480 southbound near Harney Street. The crash blocked the left two lanes for about 30 minutes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
OMAHA, NE

