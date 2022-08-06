‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head

Read on www.wbrc.com
Janet Moore
2d ago
I will admit that I only read the headline. I can't handle stories like this in detail. Shooting domestic animals should be the same as shooting a human being.😢
Cora Barber
2d ago
thats horrible how can anyone do such aterrible things they shouldbe in prison
Gerald
2d ago
God Almighty knows where they live, God loves animals too, sick evil person.
Reward offered for Bodies of Two Dogs Found Near Cumberland
(Cumberland ) Authorities in southwest Iowa investigate the deaths of two dogs that were killed and thrown off a bridge. The bodies of a nearly two-year-old pit bull named “Bella” and a three-year-old black lab named “Pepper” were found about two miles from where their owner lives in rural Cumberland. Owner Logan Lank says his dogs often wandered to neighboring properties in the rural area near Cumberland, where they played with kids and other dogs. A Go-Fund-Me account offering a reward of nearly six thousand dollars was created by the family for information leading to an arrest. If the reward goes unclaimed, the money will be used for a cause that supports animals.
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
theperrynews.com
Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman
A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Nevada Man Arrested in Iowa for Child Endangerment
A Nevada man has been detained by authorities in Iowa after leading police on an overnight chase while in possession of drugs and with kids in his vehicle. KCCI reports that the man was arrested in Dallas County, Iowa after leading police on an overnight police chase through multiple cities in the Hawkeye state.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County man sentenced for drug offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a 2021 drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa reports 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to 84 months in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Campos is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.
Montgomery County Woman arrested on Numerous Charges
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Red Oak woman on July 22 on drug possession and burglary charges. Deputies arrested 39-year-old Mandy Marie Knapp on two valid Montgomery County warrants for unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two Adams County warrants for failure to appear on a charge of 3rd-degree burglary 4th-degree criminal mischief, and trespassing. Deputies transported Knapp to the Montgomery County Corrections and booked her on a cash-only bond.
KETV.com
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
Nevada Driver Facing Numerous Charges After Overnight Police Pursuit
(Waukee, IA) — A Nevada driver faces numerous charges after an overnight police pursuit that started in Waukee. Authorities say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling of Sparks, Nevada had children in his car as he tried to outrun officers. K-C-C-I/T-V reports the chase passed through several cities. Boehling’s S-U-V finally came to a stop in front of the Urbandale Public Library where he was taken into custody.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire
A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
2 Vehicle Accident in Creston
(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
Page County Man arrested on Multiple Warrants
(Clarinda) A Page County man is booked into jail on numerous warrants. The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda on Saturday and held him in the Page County Jail on warrants for 1st-degree harassment, 3rd-degree harassment, and failure to appear. Authorities set Martin’s bond at $2,600.00.
doniphanherald.com
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
theperrynews.com
Grimes woman arrested for allegedly harassing Perry family
A Grimes woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with a June incident in which she allegedly harassed a Perry family. Jessica Colleen Hallinan, 41, of 2006 S.E. 24th St., Grimes, was charged with third-degree harassment. According to court records, Hallinan was “continuing to park across...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is seriously injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on I-480 southbound near Harney Street. The crash blocked the left two lanes for about 30 minutes, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash at 156th and Fort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an injury crash involving a motorcyclist Saturday morning. It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at 156th and Fort streets. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police are re-directing traffic and drivers should avoid the area.
