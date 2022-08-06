ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
eastvillagetimes.com

Brown’s Corner: An introduction

Welcome to Brown’s Corner a periodic and sometimes eclectic sports column that will appear from time to time on this site. Much thanks to the East Village Times and SDSU Sports Editor Paul Garrison for providing me with this opportunity. Paul suggested the name for this column and asked that this first introduction explain how historic Brown’s Corner came about, so here goes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego Wave swept away by strong Current, 2-1

The San Diego Wave came into the match with a major opportunity to take advantage of a rare slip-up from title rivals Portland Thorns, but instead were dominated by the red-hot Kansas City Current. After a wonderful and valiant effort in Chicago, the Wave were completely unable to maintain any...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego Loyal defeat top seed San Antonio FC 3-0

The Loyal win the biggest match of the season to date as they score three second half goals. The San Diego Loyal brought the heat to Torero Stadium Saturday night. In what was supposed to be a close battle, San Diego scored three second half goals to take down the top-ranked San Antonio FC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego Wave Preview vs. Kansas City Current

The San Diego Wave return home and they’ll have their best players who have been on international duty, back at Torero Stadium for the first time since June 12. They’ll play the Kansas City Current in the match. Last Time Out. The Wave picked up a gritty and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
San Diego weekly Reader

Another successful Bisbee’s Tournament

Dock Totals 7/31 – 8/6: 4,936 anglers aboard 227 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 124 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 917 bluefin tuna (to 207 pounds), 16 bocaccio, 45 bonito, 1,248 calico bass, 4,691 dorado, 1 halibut, 6 lingcod, 2 mako shark, 1,065 rockfish, 102 sand bass, 42 sanddab, 59 sculpin, 47 sheephead, 1 thresher shark, 95 whitefish, 1 white seabass, 324 yellowfin tuna, and 15,760 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Grist

San Diego plans to electrify almost every building

It’s Monday, August 8, and San Diego plans to end the use of fossil fuels in buildings. Seven years after it passed one of the nation’s first legally binding climate action plans, San Diego, California, has released an ambitious update. San Diego city council members voted unanimously to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Hoke
Person
Donnel Pumphrey
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Real Football#American Football#College Football#The East Village Times#Aztecs#Defense
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods

You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego

Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cutoday.info

Navy FCU Branch at Naval Base San Diego is Honored

VIENNA, Va.–The Department of the Navy has selected the Navy Federal branch aboard Naval Base San Diego as its “Credit Union of the Year” for 2021. This marks the 16th consecutive time that the Department of the Navy has recognized a Navy Federal branch for its service to a base community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
University City News

MCAS Miramar: low altitude flyover expected on Tuesday, August 9 as Squadron 314 returns from deployment

Welcome home! On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 will return home to MCAS Miramar. They are expected to conduct a low altitude flyover in the area of MCAS Miramar. Details are posted on their Facebook @ MCASMiramarCA at https://www.facebook.com/100069124273621/posts/pfbid0hCjrHVuXqDWc4m5SQgocTPywaiRVjB6MpGya8qKgFaex8TqqShXrcb2QAFyAnjtHl/?d=n. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
americanmilitarynews.com

Surfers chase storm swells onto Coronado Navy base, landing two trespassers in handcuffs

Two surfers chasing storm waves were cited for trespassing Tuesday when they stepped onto Breakers Beach at Naval Air Station North Island, according to a base spokesperson. The beach, just west of Coronado’s public dog beach, is demarcated by a fence that extends a short distance into the Pacific, which separates the public beach from the Navy’s.
CORONADO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Cucina Urbana Founder To Bring Gold Finch Jewish Deli To San Diego's La Jolla

The founder of San Diego Italian food destination Cucina Urbana is bringing a modern Jewish delicatessen named Gold Finch to La Jolla. Over the past 27 years, Tracy Borkum's Urban Kitchen Group - which operates Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill, Cucina Sorella in Kensington, Artifact at Mingei, and Cucina Enoteca locations in Del Mar, Irvine, and Newport Beach - has earned a reputation as a leader in the Southern California hospitality industry. Earlier this year, Urban Kitchen Group acquired Waters Fine Foods Cafe in Bay Park, which is being used as a new catering and commissary kitchen. Tracy Borkum and Chef Partner Tim Kolanko will also bring market-inspired and modern coastal cooking to downtown La Jolla with the opening of The Kitchen at the newly renovated Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
townandtourist.com

35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)

Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy