Brown’s Corner: An introduction
Welcome to Brown’s Corner a periodic and sometimes eclectic sports column that will appear from time to time on this site. Much thanks to the East Village Times and SDSU Sports Editor Paul Garrison for providing me with this opportunity. Paul suggested the name for this column and asked that this first introduction explain how historic Brown’s Corner came about, so here goes.
