Auburn offers legacy CB Colton Hood

Auburn is continuing to expand its recruiting board as more targets announce their commitments to schools.

On Friday the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to three-star cornerback Colton Hood and he has quite the connection to Auburn.

His father; Bengie, his uncle; Roderick, his brother; Ben and his cousin; D’Antoine all played at Auburn.

While Benjie, Ben, and D’Antoine all had brief careers at Auburn, Roderick left quite an impression. He played in 47 games and despite being undrafted had an eight-year career in the NFL.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Colton is ranked as the No. 763 overall player and No. 72 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 76 player from Georgia.

Auburn may have some catching up to do to land him, there have been three Crystal Balls cast for him to wind up at Michigan State by 247Sports experts. Despite the late entry into his recruitment, Auburn is a team to watch with Colton.

