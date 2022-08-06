ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Auburn offers legacy CB Colton Hood

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiRLL_0h7WkmDg00

Auburn is continuing to expand its recruiting board as more targets announce their commitments to schools.

On Friday the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to three-star cornerback Colton Hood and he has quite the connection to Auburn.

His father; Bengie, his uncle; Roderick, his brother; Ben and his cousin; D’Antoine all played at Auburn.

While Benjie, Ben, and D’Antoine all had brief careers at Auburn, Roderick left quite an impression. He played in 47 games and despite being undrafted had an eight-year career in the NFL.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Colton is ranked as the No. 763 overall player and No. 72 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 76 player from Georgia.

Auburn may have some catching up to do to land him, there have been three Crystal Balls cast for him to wind up at Michigan State by 247Sports experts. Despite the late entry into his recruitment, Auburn is a team to watch with Colton.

List

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Greg McElroy says Ohio State winning the Big Ten should be ‘a slam dunk’

Greg McElroy believes that Ohio State could win the Big Ten this year. In fact, the ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback is convinced that the Buckeyes should win the Big Ten. But, he isn’t sure that they are a national championship caliber team. Let’s start with some background on this first… Ohio State was offensively the best team in the Big Ten a year ago, leading the conference with 45.7 points per game. Defensively, however, they were not nearly as dominant. In fact, they were a bit middling. The Buckeyes checked ninth in the Big Ten in total defense (22.8 points allowed...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five. Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved. Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits. Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Auburn#Tigers#Crystal Balls
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Theo Pinson says D’Angelo Russell was going to commit to UNC

The UNC basketball 2014 recruiting class has already gone down to be one of the best in not only recent memory, but also in the entire program’s history. Not just due to on the court success, but also to what that class meant to the program as the university was going through the NCAA investigation. The three-man class of Justin Jackson, Joel Berry and Theo Pinson played big roles from their first year all the way through their final season at UNC and helped bring home the 2017 National Championship — after playing big roles on the 2016 National Runner-Up team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen says Jameis Winston is 'day to day' with sprained right foot

Here’s the latest word on Jameis Winston. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that Winston is managing a sprained right foot, and confirmed that the quarterback will not suit up for Saturday’s preseason game with the Houston Texans. He left the field early during Monday’s practice session after what Allen identified as an injury mid-rollout to pass.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MSU basketball lands another big time-recruit — 4-star SF Coen Carr commits to Spartans

Michigan State basketball is simply on fire on the recruiting trail right now. The Spartans landed their third big-time commit in the past two weeks on Tuesday, with four-star small forward Coen Carr announcing he’ll be heading to Michigan State. Carr joins five-star power forward Xavier Booker and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand in committing to Michigan State in the last 10 days.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CFB coaches and oddsmakers agree on the top-4 teams, but not much after that

Futures odds aren’t an exact ranking of how teams are expected to perform because big bets can swing odds and cause teams to leap or drop a few spots. And other factors beyond actual ability can also change the order of odds. However, it isn’t exactly the worst ranking system. By and large, the better the team, the shorter the odds. And the worse a team is, the longer its odds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals add young CB to roster

The Arizona Cardinals had six defensive backs in for a workout on Monday. They signed one of those players. The team announced it signed undrafted rookie cornerback Cortez Davis. Davis went undrafted this year out of Hawaii. The 5-11, 188-pounder played 35 games over three seasons and had 131 tackles,...
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy