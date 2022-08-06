Watch a Carp Hit a Midwest Fisherman Where the Sun Don’t Shine

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi! My name is Josephine, but my friends call me Jo Jo. I’m a 4-year-old female currently residing at River Kitty Cat Cafe. Having been here since April, I’m one of our longest residents! My story began at VHS when I was just a kitten. Unfortunately, my owner fell ill and could no longer care for me. I’m very sweet and mild-mannered, love treats, and enjoy being perched up on a cat tower. My adoption fee is $80 and includes my microchip, spay, and vaccines. To adopt me, come meet me downtown at River Kitty Cat Cafe!

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO