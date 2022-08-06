ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces police identify suspect's car in road rage shooting that injured toddler

By From Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces police say a 3-year-old girl shot during a suspected road rage incident is in stable condition. Also, police have released some details about the suspected shooter and Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the shooter.

The girl, who was in the backseat of a black Ford pickup, was shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Valley Drive

Before the shooting, police believe the occupants of the Ford pickup and a dark blue Honda Civic got into a "road rage altercation," about 3:50 p.m. nearby where Amador crosses the railroad tracks, according to a news release.

Near the intersection of Amador and Valley, the Civic pulled alongside the pickup and the passenger fired at least one round at the truck, police said.

The driver of the pickup, the girl’s father, rushed his daughter to MountainView Regional Medical Center where she initially received care, police said. The toddler was airlifted to University Medical Center in serious condition. She remains hospitalized on Saturday, police said, and her condition appears to be stable.

Police said the Honda Civic was last seen heading west on Amador Avenue. The Civic is described as dark blue in color with a temporary or dealer’s tag. The woman driving the Civic is described as Hispanic with dark hair. Her passenger, the man who discharged the firearm, is described as Hispanic with a light complexion.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man believed to be responsible for this shooting, or the possible location of the blue Honda Civic, is asked to call 911. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces police identify suspect's car in road rage shooting that injured toddler

Comments / 6

Related
KVIA ABC-7

Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Officials with the Las Cruces Police Department said the man involved in Friday's road rage shooting incident has been identified. The shooting resulted in a 3-year-old girl getting struck by gunfire. 24-year-old Estevan Miguel Jimenez turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon. On Friday, the occupants of a dark blue The post Suspect involved in Las Cruces road rage shooting that injured 3-year-old girl turns himself in appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Gun Shop Burglary Suspect Sought by Police

LAS CRUCEs, NM - Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing more than two dozen guns from Sparks Firearms on Friday. Las Cruces police were called to Sparks Firearms, at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Report of body found in Las Cruces

UPDATE: According to Las Cruce police, the death appears to be natural. The body will undergo an autopsy. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Police are investigating a report of a body found on the 2000 block of Lohman Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Report of body found in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Las Cruces Las Cruces#Honda#University Medical Center#Hispanic
KCBD

UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

DEMING, New Mexico (KCBD) - Sandra Perry, 30, and her two sons, Jacob Evans, 4, and Matthew Evans, 2, have been found according to the Luna County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO originally reported that Perry and her two sons were reported missing after being seen at 1680 Apache Hill in Deming, New Mexico.
DEMING, NM
KTSM

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police officials said one person was taken into custody during mass at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vista de Sol Drive. According to officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, an altercation broke out between two people outside the church building outside of the sanctuary. Police The post Person taken into custody after altercation at east El Paso church appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating possible assault near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police continue to investigate what occurred prior to an injured patient arriving at University Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. It happened just after 5 p.m. when the patient arrived at University Medical Center with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe the victim was involved in an incident near Sunland Park […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating an unknown problem in the area of 750 Sunland Park, near the Sunland Park Mall. Officials said a victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. ABC-7 is working to learn what the problem is. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The post El Paso Police investigating “unknown problem” near Sunland Park Mall appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Jack-knifed truck forces closure of I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving a jack-knifed semi-truck forced the closure of I-10 East near Downtown Sunday evening. It happened before 6 p.m. on I-10 Eastbound at the Downtown exit. The initial crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle, though El Paso Police say no injuries were reported. All eastbound traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy