Heat Advisory issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Pike, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 11:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-10 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians UNSEASONABLY STRONG STORM SYSTEM TO BRING STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN TO THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY A low pressure system moving across the Eastern Aleutians and western Alaska Peninsula is expected to quickly intensify this evening and overnight. As a result, expect increasing winds to gale force with higher gusts up to 55 kts, especially through Unimak Pass. Winds will peak during the midday hours. In addition to the winds, Dutch Harbor will see a wind-driven rain with up to 3 inches of rain expected with locally 3"+ especially in surrounding mountains. Peak gusts to 50 mph expected midday Wednesday in Dutch Harbor. For the latest info, please visit www.weather.gov/afc.

ALASKA STATE ・ 51 MINUTES AGO