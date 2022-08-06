Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Carroll A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN SWITZERLAND AND CARROLL COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 806 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Carrollton, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Carrollton, Vevay, Pleasant, Ghent, Prestonville, Brooksburg, Braytown, Interstate 71 at State Route 227, Locust, Avonburg, Moorefield, Easterday, General Butler State Park and Mount Sterling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Nelson; Spencer Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds North of Bardstown At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bardstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Mount Washington, Lebanon Junction, Ridgetop, East Bardstown, Highgrove, Solitude, Bardstown Junction, and Hobbs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will drop southward to near the Ohio River today and provide a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as the surface boundary stalls across the region. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
