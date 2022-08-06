Flood Watch issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will stall near the Ohio River through Wednesday, providing a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; Starke The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in northwestern Indiana Western Fulton County in north central Indiana Starke County in northwestern Indiana Southwestern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dunns Bridge, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Culver, Francesville, Medaryville, Pulaski, Oak Grove, Ripley, Kewanna, Monterey, Leiters Ford, Lomax, Beardstown, Ober, English Lake, Denham, Hibbard and Clarks. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wells, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wells; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, southeastern Whitley, northern Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 845 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Road ponding and localized nuisance flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Markle around 835 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 286 and 306. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marion County in northern Florida Southwestern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orange Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Fort McCoy, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Orange Springs, Hog Valley and Johnson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Caddo, Comanche by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Grady. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawton, Chickasha, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Rush Springs, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Alex, Cement, Medicine Park, Norge, Bradley, Agawam, Lake Ellsworth, Fort Sill, Lake Lawtonka, Tabler and Ninnekah. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 812 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lumber City to 8 miles south of Nicholls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch, Nicholls, Snipesville, West Green and Denton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bullitt, Nelson, Spencer by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullitt; Nelson; Spencer Strong Thunderstorm with Gusty Winds North of Bardstown At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Bardstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Mount Washington, Lebanon Junction, Ridgetop, East Bardstown, Highgrove, Solitude, Bardstown Junction, and Hobbs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be a few hundred feet or less in spots, especially near area lakes and rivers.
