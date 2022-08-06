Employment event aims to assist Cocke Co. veterans

On Wednesday morning, representatives from several veterans organizations got together in one of the Walters State classrooms, in the Tanner School Building, to supply information to Cocke County Veterans. Charles Howard, the Local Veterans’ Employment Representative (LVER) from the American Job Center (AJC) in Morristown organized the Veteran’s Employment Resource event, designed to help veterans learn about the benefits and services available to them through the AJC and the James Quillen Veteran Affairs Medical Center (VAMC).

Charles was joined by another LVER, Mario Cardoza from the Johnson City AJC and, Phillip Fields and Nicole Stewart from the VAMC’s Vocational Rehabilitation (Voc. Rehab) Community based Employment Services. Also joining the group was Jenny Fain, CRC a Mental Health-Healthcare (MH-H) for Homeless Veterans Employment Coordinator from the VAMC, Mike Barnes Cocke County’s Veterans Service Officer and Rob Watkins, Advocate, Veterans in Focus.

Veterans who came to the event found they could get help with writing resumes, interviewing techniques, a job referral, or if they need additional job training. Charles said there are several programs to help veterans cross train into other career fields and some specifically designed for disabled Veterans. Vocational and college education opportunities are available through voc. rehab programs that will help the Veteran save his military education benefits for other training.

Information and brochures from these organizations, with the information about their services can be found in the AMVETS Post 75 Community Resource Center in Suite 102 of the Tanner Building. If you need help with a job or training, you can contact the American Job Center in Morristown, located at 1633 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. You can call 423-317-1060 and speak with any Employment counselor.

Be sure to identify yourself as a veteran so you can get an intake interview to help determine your needs. Charles said that any new job that comes in from an employer is put on a 24-hour hold to give veterans preference. If the veteran is registered with the AJC and matches the new position, he will receive a call and referral.

You can contact a vocational rehabilitation specialist at the Mountain Home VA by calling 423-926-1171 ext. 2848 or 7758, or the M H-H Homeless program at ext. 3799. Plans are being made to provide another resource event that will include other specialists from other fields of veteran services.