Henderson County, NC

NC sailor dies after falling overboard from guided missile destroyer

By Associated Press, Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea.

Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release.

The Navy said that he had reported to the ship in April after training in Illinois.

WLOS-TV reports that Spearman was a 19-year-old from Etowah in western North Carolina’s Henderson County.

The family told the TV station that several generations of his family had served in the Navy.

USS Arleigh Burke in a photo from the US Navy

“This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke. My entire crew’s thoughts and prayers are with Seaman Recruit Spearman’s family and friends. We offer our most sincere condolences for their loss,” Cmdr. Pete Flynn, commanding officer of USS Arleigh Burke said in a news release.

