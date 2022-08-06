State police trooper shoots, kills man during mental health call in Venango County

Read on www.wtae.com
Related
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Accused of Unauthorized Use of Father’s Vehicle; Police Investigating Wire Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating a wire fraud incident that occurred on Thursday, August 4. Police say an unknown actor obtained a known 60-year-old Kennerdell woman’s checking account information and was able to generate a...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground
The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
First-Degree Murder Added to Charges Against Oil City Man Accused of Murdering Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – First-degree murder has been added to the charges against an Oil City man accused of killing a woman and then putting her body inside a 55-gallon drum at his Mineral Street residence in March. (Photo by Jacob Deemer.) During a pre-trial conference at 10:00...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at Haller’s General Store
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft of unpaid fuel around 6:29 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Police say the incident occurred at Haller’s General Store along Elm Street, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County. The...
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
erienewsnow.com
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash
A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Wanted Transient Man Accused of Escaping From Oil City Halfway House Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning for a wanted transient man who allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Oil City. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell–listed as homeless – transient–is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
wtae.com
Sixth suspect arrested in New Kensington shooting investigation; search for seventh continues
More than one month after a deadly shooting in New Kensington, police have arrested yet another suspect. U.S. marshals picked up Elijah Gary on Monday in Wilkinsburg. He's facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jason Raiford on July 3. At least five other people have been arrested...
Cambridge Springs officer recognized for pulling man from fiery car
A Cambridge Springs patrol officer is being recognized after pulling a man from a fiery car. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo received a call only five minutes into her shift at 10 p.m. on July 16 before being dispatched to a vehicle fire with an entrapment enclosed. Angelo said she arrived to the scene in about […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Serve Search Warrants in Shooting Investigation
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting incident on the west side Sunday night that injured a 16-year-old boy. Officers were called to W. 29th and Cherry St. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. As many as 20 shots were fired in what police believe was an exchange...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
Erie Police respond to reported shooting at West 29th St.
There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street Sunday night. When our crews arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., there we at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood. Our crews also saw police putting down colored marker cones and picking up shell casings. Witnesses told us they heard […]
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
erienewsnow.com
Mental Health Call Ends in Deadly, Officer-Involved Shooting in Venango County
A mental health call Friday ended with a deadly, officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Venango County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 400 block of Main St. in Rouseville Borough. A 32-year-old Oil City woman said her relative had been calling and texting, threatening to shoot himself...
explore venango
Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
Charges filed after fight at asst. prosecutor’s home in Warren
A Warren City assistant prosecutor and his son were hurt in a fight at a home in Warren late Saturday.
Comments / 9