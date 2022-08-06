Motorcyclist cited after two-vehicle crash that injures rider, passenger

Read on cbs6albany.com
Related
Motor vehicle crash victims flown by helicopter from Great Barrington
On Saturday at about 9:40 a.m., the Great Barrington first responders were called a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road.
westernmassnews.com
Jackknifed tractor trailer accident on I-391 North in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-391 Northbound in Chicopee Monday afternoon. A Western Mass News crew spotted the accident just before 12:30 p.m. At this time one lane of traffic is getting by and authorities are on scene. According to State Police, no injuries have been...
Chicopee fire leaves 1 injured, damages home
CHICOPEE – One person was injured and four people were displaced in a Willimansett fire that heavily damaged a garage and part of a home Monday night. The victim was brought to the hospital by ambulance. Fire Lt. Katie Collins Kalbaugh did not have any information about how seriously the person was injured.
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theberkshireedge.com
State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries
Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
WRGB
Troy Police tow car from scene, investigating shots fired
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Troy say they are investigating a call for shots fired in the 200 block of 6th Ave. According to police, witnesses reported a verbal argument between two people when one of them pulled out a gun and fired. Police say there are no...
Suspect identified with breaking into cars in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle after a police investigation.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 65 people within nearly 2 months
The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.
RELATED PEOPLE
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
WRGB
Man hospitalized in critical condition, roommate accused of stabbing him
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a 49-year-old Albany man, accused of stabbing his roommate, leaving him in critical condition. Police say officers responded to the area of Delaware Avenue and Whitehall Road for a report of a stabbing. There, according to police, officers located a 40-year-old man who was stabbed in the abdomen.
WRGB
Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom
WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
Holyoke car accident leaves one vehicle on its roof
Holyoke fire crew were called to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment this morning at approximately 3:54 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home
West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.
WRGB
Bennington murder suspect turns himself in to police
Bennington, VT (WRGB) — The man wanted in connection to the murder of a man on Pleasant Street on Aug. 3 in Bennington, turned himself into the Bennington Police Department on Monday, August 8. Raul E. Cardona, 28, of Springfield was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in...
Police Looking For Bank Robbery Suspect In Pittsfield
Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a Western Massachusetts bank. In Berkshire County, police were called just before 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, with reports of a bank robbery in Pittsfield at the Greylock Federal Credit Union, located on Kellogg Street. Employees told police a man...
WRGB
Albany woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany woman has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 31-year-old Kassandra Levesque was stopped on Northern Boulevard back on August 8th. Levesque was charged with 3 charged of criminal possession of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road projects in Palmer begin Monday
The Palmer Department of Public Works will be working in several locations this week for different road projects.
WRGB
Arrest made in shooting death of Troy anti-gun activist
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police say they have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a known anti-gun activist back in March. Police say back on March 26, Maurice Miller was fatally shot in the chest around 11:30 pm in the back patio of The Bradley, a bar on 4th St.
theberkshireedge.com
District Attorney’s Office clears officer in shooting death
[Please note: The following article contains graphic descriptions and depictions of gun violence and self-harm.]. Pittsfield — Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced that, after an investigation, she found a Pittsfield Police Officer acted in self-defense in the shooting death of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella. Harrington announced her findings during...
Update: Greylock Federal Credit Union Robbed In Pittsfield
*This story has been updated from this morning after Pittsfield PD released a media report - A suspect is being sought (see below)*. The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning. After the incident, the bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day.
Comments / 0