Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Miramar

Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Click10.com
Police ID suspect in deadly northeast Miami-Dade hit-and-run, offer reward
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Tuesday that they’ve identified a suspect in a deadly May hit-and-run crash in northeast Miami-Dade and are asking for the public’s help finding him. The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 23 on Biscayne Boulevard at the Northeast...
cw34.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Click10.com
Police: 2 women shot inside Hollywood laundromat
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a shooting in which two people were injured. It happened on Monday at a laundromat in the 2500 block of Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows police officers running to the laundromat just after gunshots rung out at 6:15...
Click10.com
Police: Man tells coworker he came to her home to get his nails done, rapes her instead
MIAMI – A northwest Miami-Dade man is accused of going to his coworker’s home under the pretense of having his nails done and sexually assaulting her instead, police said. According to a City of Miami police arrest report, on July 17, 22-year-old Keython Finch’s coworker, a 33-year-old woman, told detectives that Finch came to her Liberty City home “in order for her to do his nails.”
NBC Miami
Parents Arrested in Miramar for Neglect After Hungry, Filthy Kids Found in Car
Three hungry, filthy children were found in the backseat of a vehicle and their parents could barely stand up, so police said they arrested the impaired parents and brought in child protection investigators. Police said the children, who were in a 2003 Chrysler, couldn’t remember the last time they ate...
NBC Miami
16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert call in the area. Officers found a 16-year-old...
Sanitation worker hit by deputy’s car in Pompano Beach dies
A sanitation worker who stepped out of his truck and into the path of a deputy’s car in Pompano Beach died Saturday, and traffic homicide detectives are investigating, authorities said. Pedro Lugo-Bello, a 59-year-old Miami resident, stopped his sanitation truck in the shared designated left turn lane in front of a construction site in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard on July 29, ...
Audi Strikes, Kills Woman In North Broward County
Woman Crossing Federal Highway In Middle Of Block Killed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Lighthouse Point woman is dead after being struck by an Audi on Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office released this statement Tuesday morning: Broward Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
‘I have a gun:’ Home alone, Cooper City woman scares away intruders
COOPER CITY, Fla. – A group of thieves that were seen on camera breaking into Cooper City homes are now behind bars. One homeowner told Local 10 News she was armed with a gun, and that she was able to scare the intruders off. That woman was able to...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Video Voyeurism at Aventura Mall Had Dozens of Videos: Police
A man is facing a video voyeurism charge after police said he was filming multiple women at Aventura Mall. Andrew Joseph Eastburg, 22, of Lake Worth, was arrested Sunday at the mall, an arrest report said. The investigation began after Eastburg was pointed out by a mall patron as filming...
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
Man beat unconscious on South Florida beach after fight over bathroom line
NBC Miami
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police
Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
850wftl.com
Body found in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, FL– Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a canal. The discovery was made just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO dive team worked to remove...
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
A person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week.
Woman pedestrian dies after crash at downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Tuesday involving two vehicles at a busy downtown Fort Lauderdale intersection, officials said. A crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian was reported about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police. A City of Fort Lauderdale vehicle and a vehicle labeled with an AT&T logo collided, and ...
Second Fatal Crash Involving Brightline Train In PBC In One Week's Time
Police say a 67-year old man was walking around the crossing gates near MLK Jr. Boulevard around 2 p.m. Sunday when the train struck him while traveling at 65 miles per hour.
NBC Miami
Accuser Disappears in Hollywood Police Battery Trial
A Hollywood police officer – who is looking at up to a year in jail for a rough arrest in 2019 – almost got to cross-examine his accuser in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday, but the alleged victim failed to show. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified against suspended officer...
Click10.com
Facial specialist accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 42-year-old woman was arrested last week on accusations that she was working as a nurse in Pembroke Pines without having a valid license, authorities announced on Monday. According to police, Jenny Reyes-Leon “provided post-operative lymphatic massages, stitch removal, and wound care to the adult...
WSVN-TV
Dallas woman finds wedding ring on Fort Lauderdale beach, returns to man who also lives in Texas
(WSVN) - A man vacationed in South Florida when he lost his wedding ring and the person who returned his jewelry was also from Texas and vacationed in the same area. “It has diamonds at the top and then silver around it, then gold for the majority of the ring,” said Christopher Ramirez.
