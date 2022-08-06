Ethiopia's Military: 800 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Recent Clashes

Tokyo — Japan is this month marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan’s prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government announced plans for a ‘drastic’ increase in defense spending driven by the threat from China, breaking a decades-long taboo over the build-up of Japan’s armed forces following its defeat in 1945.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO