ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ethiopia's Military: 800 Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Recent Clashes

By Mohamed Dhaysane
Voice of America
 3 days ago
Read on www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Somali Parliament Endorses New Cabinet Amid Al-Shabab Attacks

Mogadishu — Somali members of parliament gathered at the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, Sunday and overwhelmingly endorsed new Cabinet ministers appointed by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre last week. During the vote, several mortar explosions hit the capital. Somali parliament speaker Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe told the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour

Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Somalia Bombings Kill 4, Wound 11

Mogadishu — Authorities in Somalia say bomb blasts near the southern coastal town of Kismayo killed at least four people and wounded 11 others. Separately, Somali authorities say the U.S. launched an airstrike in central Somalia in support of counterterrorism operations. One of the bomb blasts targeted a minibus...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Blinken Arrives in DRC; Regional Stability Tops Agenda

Nairobi — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday to raise concerns that tensions with neighboring Rwanda could spread instability in the region. Political analysts say the United States is also concerned about Russia and China's access to rare earth minerals in the DRC.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Military Base#Mogadishu#Al Shabab Fighters Killed#Shabab#Voa
Voice of America

AFRICOM Gets New Military Commander

Washington — U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has a new leader, with U.S. Gen. Michael "Mike" Langley assuming command of U.S. military missions on a continent where the Pentagon says countering Chinese influence and threats from extremists remain paramount. "I know I have a lot to do. We have a...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Bomb Kills Extremist Pakistani Taliban Leader in Afghanistan

A fugitive central commander of an outlawed extremist organization plotting terrorist attacks in Pakistan has been killed in a roadside bomb blast in neighboring Afghanistan. Abdul Wali, known as Omar Khalid Khorasani, was travelling in southeastern Afghan border province, Paktika, late Sunday when an improvised explosive device hit his vehicle, multiple militant and Pakistani security sources said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
Voice of America

Polls Close Peacefully in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya — Polls have closed across Kenya for presidential, legislative and local elections, and it appears voting across the country has gone smoothly, despite some irregularities in the early voting hours. Some Kenyan voters remained in line to register their votes after the polls closed across the country...
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Shadow Each Other as Drills Due to End

TAIPEI — Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Blinken in South Africa; Compares South African Struggle for Equality to US

Johannesburg, South Africa — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in South Africa on the first leg of an Africa trip. His first stop was a poignant one, as he visited a museum that commemorates a key moment in the anti-apartheid struggle. Secretary Blinken visited the Hector Pieterson...
POLITICS
Voice of America

As Japan Marks Atomic Bomb Anniversary, Threat from China Breaks Military Taboo

Tokyo — Japan is this month marking the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that killed more than 200,000 people and brought an end to World War II. But even as Japan’s prime minister pledged to work toward world peace, the government announced plans for a ‘drastic’ increase in defense spending driven by the threat from China, breaking a decades-long taboo over the build-up of Japan’s armed forces following its defeat in 1945.
POLITICS
Voice of America

South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine

Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
WORLD
Voice of America

Kenyans Vote in Tight Presidential Election

Nairobi, kenya — Kenya’s electoral commission says all 46,232 polling stations opened Tuesday for voters to cast their ballot for the six elective posts, including the president. As Kenyans trooped to the polling stations, there were some reports of irregularities. Shortly after the opening of the polls, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

Malawi Former Anti-Corruption Chief Arrested Over Graft

Blantyre — The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Malawi has arrested its former director, Reyneck Matemba, for allegedly taking a bribe for a contract to supply food to the country's police service. John Suzi-Banda, the former director of Malawi's Public Procurement Agency was also arrested. Both are expected to be officially charged with abuse of power and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Iraq Sentences 4 to Life Over January Attack on Baghdad Airport

Baghdad — An Iraqi court Sunday sentenced four people to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year that damaged two empty civilian planes on the tarmac. It is the first verdict in such a case, despite dozens of rocket and drone attacks that have...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

UN Chief Calls for Access to Ukraine Nuclear Plant After New Attack

International inspectors should be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of the facility in recent days, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Any attack on a nuclear plant "is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan. More broadly,...
WORLD
Voice of America

Kenya Electoral Agency Upgrades Technology to Avoid Voter Fraud

Nairobi — Kenyans head to the polls Tuesday, and the country will rely heavily on technology to verify voter identity and transmit presidential vote results. The electoral body is at the center of the public's attention as it tries to clean its image after the Supreme Court's nullification of the 2017 presidential election due to irregularities.
ELECTIONS
Voice of America

US Unveils $89 Million Package to Help Ukraine Clear Russian Mines

Washington — The United States says it will provide $89 million to help clear land mines, improvised explosive devices and unexploded ordinance planted by Russian forces as part of the Kremlin’s five-and-a-half-month-long invasion of Ukraine. The aid package, announced Tuesday by the State Department, will help fund, train,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy