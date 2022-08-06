UN Agency Warns of Cambodian Threats to Journalists

Read on www.voanews.com
Voice of America
ASEAN 9 Patch-up and Wrap-up Foreign Ministers Summit
Foreign Ministers from the Association of South East Asian Nations wrapped up their annual meeting with a plea for peace in the South China Sea, warnings for the junta in Myanmar and plans to bolster COVID-19-crushed economies. Luke Hunt reports for VOA from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Voice of America
Myanmar Ambassador to China Died Sunday
Myanmar's ambassador to China died suddenly on Sunday in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming, according to an obituary in Myanmar state media and diplomatic sources in Beijing. The obituary for Ambassador U Myo Thant Pe by Myanmar's foreign ministry in a state newspaper on Monday did not specify his...
Voice of America
US Warns Pacific Isles of 'Struggle' Against Coercive Regimes
HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS — A top U.S. diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal. With China's military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia...
Voice of America
US Top Diplomat Blinken in South Africa on Africa Tour
Johannesburg — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country's Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western...
Voice of America
Egypt Works to Broker Truce as Israel-Gaza Border Clashes Continue
Jerusalem — Egypt is working to broker a truce to end the fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. Gaza health authorities say at least 31 people, including six children, have died in Israeli airstrikes, while Israel says it wasn’t responsible for at least nine of the deaths. Palestinians have fired almost 600 rockets toward Israel since Friday.
Voice of America
Malawi Former Anti-Corruption Chief Arrested Over Graft
Blantyre — The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Malawi has arrested its former director, Reyneck Matemba, for allegedly taking a bribe for a contract to supply food to the country's police service. John Suzi-Banda, the former director of Malawi's Public Procurement Agency was also arrested. Both are expected to be officially charged with abuse of power and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
Voice of America
Ex-Rebel Takes Oath as Colombia President in Historic Shift
Bogota, Colombia — Colombia’s first leftist president was sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a turning point in the history of a country haunted by a long war between the government and guerrilla groups. Sen. Gustavo Petro, a former member of Colombia's M-19 guerrilla...
Voice of America
Somali Parliament Endorses New Cabinet Amid Al-Shabab Attacks
Mogadishu — Somali members of parliament gathered at the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu, Sunday and overwhelmingly endorsed new Cabinet ministers appointed by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre last week. During the vote, several mortar explosions hit the capital. Somali parliament speaker Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe told the...
Voice of America
China Eases COVID Suspension for International Flights
Beijing — China on Sunday shortened its suspension period for inbound international flights carrying COVID-positive passengers, signaling that Beijing could soon ease its strict border controls. Incoming flights carrying five positive COVID-19 cases, or four percent of the total passengers, will now face a reduced one-week suspension, the Civil...
Voice of America
Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Shadow Each Other as Drills Due to End
TAIPEI — Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi's visit last week infuriated China, which regards...
Voice of America
Police Break up Muslim Gathering in Kashmir, Dozens Detained
SRINAGAR, India — Police on Sunday detained dozens of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir as they dispersed Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Scores of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar and took to the...
Voice of America
Tons of Grain Leaving Ukraine
Four grain ships sailed from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports Sunday. The Joint Coordination Center, the body set up under the Black Sea Grain Initiative to monitor its implementation, authorized the departures through the maritime humanitarian corridor. The ships moving out of Ukrainian ports are headed to China, Italy and...
Voice of America
Macau Returns to Mass COVID-19 Testing After Case in Neighboring Chinese City
Hong kong — Authorities in Macau instructed residents to conduct at least two days of COVID-19 tests after a person who traveled from the Chinese special administrative region to the neighboring city of Zhuhai was found to have been infected with the virus. The move comes days after Macau...
Voice of America
Iraq Sentences 4 to Life Over January Attack on Baghdad Airport
Baghdad — An Iraqi court Sunday sentenced four people to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year that damaged two empty civilian planes on the tarmac. It is the first verdict in such a case, despite dozens of rocket and drone attacks that have...
Voice of America
Fire at Cuba Oil Terminal Spreads to Third Tank
A fire at an oil terminal in western Cuba has spread to a third tank as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze, officials said Monday. One firefighter has died, and 16 others are missing since the fire at the port of Matanzas began Friday night after a lightning strike. Authorities say more than 100 others have been injured, including 24 people who remain hospitalized.
Voice of America
In Taiwan, China’s Threats Create More Distrust Toward Beijing
The Chinese military is extending provocative exercises around Taiwan, days after the drills were scheduled to end. China says it is demonstrating the ability to blockade or invade the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own. But Taiwanese residents are not impressed, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Taipei.
Voice of America
UN Chief Calls for Access to Ukraine Nuclear Plant After New Attack
International inspectors should be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of the facility in recent days, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. Any attack on a nuclear plant "is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan. More broadly,...
Voice of America
Water Crisis Threatens East Ukrainian City
The eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk has a severe shortage of water. Members of the city’s shrinking population must fill water containers by hand at public wells throughout the city. As guns and rockets fire, people go outside only long enough to get water at the pumps. The pumps...
