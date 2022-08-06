Read on www.cnet.com
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) Review: Setting The New Benchmark
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The previous-generation MacBook Air M1 was a game-changer. One of the first notebooks to switch to Apple Silicon, it was a comprehensive shutdown to anybody who dared to doubt the Cupertino firm's ability to design its own Mac chips. The resulting ultraportable wasn't just competitive with Intel's processors, it capably leapfrogged them and set the stage for two years of upgrades across Apple's computing portfolio.
PC Magazine
Valve Starts Testing Joy-Con Support in Steam
Valve is testing official support for Nintendo's split Joy-Con gamepads in Steam. The company says it "added support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers, both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs," and "improved support for the Nintendo Online classic controllers" with the release of the latest Steam Client Beta on Aug. 4.
Best USB-C portable chargers & power banks 2022
One of the most convenient ways to keep your phone charged on the go is with a reliable battery pack. These are the best USB-C battery packs you should consider.
CNET
Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?
Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
$300 off a MacBook Pro and 11 Other Back to School Tech Deals to Score Right Now
Click here to read the full article. The start of the fall semester is right around the corner, which means new classes, late nights, and back to school tech deals. If you’re still looking for the right computer, or a couple of extra gadgets to help you inside or outside the classroom, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find deals on the everything from speakers and headphones, to room essentials like TVs and coffee machines. While these deals are perfect for students, almost none of them are tied to an official “back to school” sale, so their prices can return to...
CNET
iOS 16 Lets You Unsend, Edit Texts on Your iPhone. How It'll Work
We've all been there: You're texting multiple people at once and accidentally send a response to the wrong person. Or maybe you notice a typo after you've already hit send. It's an easy mistake to make and typically not a big deal. A recipient can make out simple grammatical mistakes,...
CNET
See Samsung's Galaxy Phone Reveals With CNET's Watch Party
Samsung's next Unpacked event is nearly here, and CNET will be covering it live with our Samsung Unpacked Watch Party running all Wednesday morning. CNET will kick off the watch party with a preshow at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) on our YouTube channel. CNET's Claire Reilly and Abrar Al-Heeti will be talking through everything we see during the event and taking your questions about the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones. We will also have in-depth analysis from our mobile editor Lisa Eadicicco, and we'll be checking in with our on-the-ground editor Patrick Holland, who will be covering the event from New York.
Gamespot
This Refurbished MacBook Air Is Only $250 Right Now
Brand-new MacBook Airs are pricey, but today you can snag a refurbished 2015 model for just $250. It won’t set the world on fire with its specs, although it’s still a premium laptop that looks sharp and packs enough of a punch to take on the usual assortment of daily browsing and light editing. It’s also a good option for students seeking a reliable laptop to get them through the school year. Considering the longevity of most MacBooks--models that are 10 years old often still work just fine--purchasing a 2015 model at this price is a pretty darn good deal.
We're in love with this leaked Xbox Elite Series 2 controller design
Is the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller getting a brand new color variant -- a White Edition?. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has so far been available only in its default black color scheme. But a short clip shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) by leaker Rebs Gaming shows off a new white edition in the flesh.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Apple’s 24-inch iMac, the ASUS TUF Dash 15, and more
Today’s best deals start with Apple’s 24-inch iMac, which is currently listed for $1,450. This will get you a new 8GB RAM and 256GB model with an Apple M1 chip under the hood. Savings will not appear immediately, as you will only be able to see the latest $100 savings at checkout, which means that you will be able to purchase your new Mac for $1,350. The best part is that you get three different color options to choose from, as the Yellow, Purple, and Orange variants are receiving the same treatment.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Projector 2S announced with 120-in image, gaming mode and Dolby Audio support
Xiaomi has announced the Mi Projector 2S, which will begin crowdfunding in China on August 10. The device has up to 850 ANSI Lumens brightness and a 1080P resolution. The projector can throw images from 60-in to 120-in wide, with a 1.2 throw ratio. The Mi Projector 2S is powered...
CNET
Make Your Apple Watch Work Better by Changing These Settings
Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can go a long way. Even though the Apple Watch is already easy to use, you'll likely benefit from making certain customizations. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
CNET
Clean Everywhere With This $300 Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum (Save $180)
Every home needs a vacuum cleaner, and there are a lot of options out there -- from versatile cordless vacuums to programmable robot vacs. But the best vacuum for your home will depend on the kind of features you need. Cordless stick vacuums are a great option because they make it easier to clean dirt, dust and debris from your floors than traditional upright models. They tend to be versatile and easy to maneuver, often allowing you to clean hard-to-reach areas other vacuum cleaners can't.
CNET
Grab Unique Back-to-School Items While Saving 15% With a Coupon Code
School is just around the corner, and you're likely looking at back-to-school deals that you can capitalize on. While we've already shared some of the best school picks for 2022, boutique retailer Minted is offering school items like backpacks and lunchboxes for kids of all ages. These items feature artwork from Minted's community of independent artists who get commissions on each product. Better still, you can get 15% off with coupon code BTS2022 from now until Aug. 15.
CNET
WhatsApp's New Privacy Features Will Let You Quietly Leave Group Chats
WhatsApp is adding privacy features that let you quietly leave group chats, hide your online status and block others from taking screenshots of photos meant to be viewed one time. Why it matters. The privacy features will add better ways to control your visibility in conversations, and keep prying eyes...
CNET
Google Sues Sonos Over Voice Control Technology
Google is suing speaker-maker Sonos over alleged patent infringement. In two lawsuits filed Monday in US District Court in California, Google alleges that Sonos' latest voice-assistant technology violates seven patents related to Google Assistant. Google spokesperson José Castañeda said Sonos has "started an aggressive and misleading campaign against our products,...
Modder shows how to transform the Framework laptop into a tablet
One of the best features of the Framework laptop (opens in new tab) is that you can upgrade its entire core to keep it up to date. Being able to mix and match the ports is cool and means you end up with the perfect configuration for you, but that ability to upgrade the core opens up a whole world of possibilities. Because once you do upgrade the core, the old mainboard can be put to use elsewhere.
