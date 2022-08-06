All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought

Read on www.abc6.com
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
Warren Town Council to vote on proposal that would ban public pot smoking
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Town Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed ban of public pot smoking on Tuesday night. The recreational use of marijuana was legalized in the Ocean State back in May. If Tuesday’s vote passes Warren would be the first town in Rhode...
Raynham residents warned about elevated levels of 'forever chemicals' in water
RAYNHAM - Over the weekend, residents in Raynham received a notice saying that the John P. Lynn Treatment Plant serving the Center Water District, one of two in Raynham, had elevated levels of PFAS.PFAS are also referred to as so-called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in water, oil, or heat. They have been used in consumer products for decades in items such as food packaging, clothing, and firefighting foam. In some communities, the chemicals are leaching into the ground water supply.In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency released guidance recommending a PFAS limit of 70 parts per trillion...
‘It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,’ says passenger after fight on Block Island ferry
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Monday’s fight on the Block Island ferry has raised security concerns around New Shoreham. “I’d like to think it was an isolated event due to the festival that was going on on the island yesterday, but you never know. It’s a little scary, but it’s out of our control,” said Nathan McConnell, a passenger riding the ferry Tuesday, said.
Construction for South Attleboro train station to begin this fall
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Construction for the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station is set to begin this fall. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority previously said that the station doesn’t mean accessibility standards. The station also temporarily suspended service last year because the pedestrian bridge needed a full replacement.
Fire heavily damages market in Fall River
(WJAR) — A fire heavily damaged a business in Fall River Sunday night. The Fall River Fire Department responded to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street for a fire late Sunday night. Crews worked to put out the blaze, using a ladder truck in the effort. An NBC 10...
Future of Rhode Island’s Crook Point Bascule Bridge Remains Uncertain
Anyone crossing from Seekonk, Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island on I-195 has probably noticed the railroad bridge suspended in mid-air over the Seekonk River. It's been that way since I graduated from New Bedford High School in 1976. My wife, who grew up in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said locals refer...
Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
Large police presence at Block Island ferry terminal
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A large police presence was called to the Block Island ferry terminal in Narragansett Monday night. An ABC 6 News crew arrived before 11 p.m. and saw members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North Kingstown police and Rhode Island State Police on scene.
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
Beach in Westport closed due to Portuegese men-of-war sightings
WESTPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Department of Conservation and Recreation closed down a beach in Westport on Sunday. The DCR said that Horseneck Beach State Reservation has a presence of Portuguese Men-of-war (similar to a jellyfish) and an intense rip tide. The beach is expected to open back up...
Magaziner moves into home in Congressional District 2
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner has moved into District 2. A campaign spokeswoman confirmed Magainzer moved from his Providence home to a home in the Edgewood section of Cranston that he is renting. The spokeswoman said he will be fully registered at the new...
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
McKee announces that T.F. Green will be Breeze Airways base of operations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee announced Tuesday that Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport will serve as the base of operations for Breeze Airways. Breeze will launch its base in 2023, creating 250 new full-time jobs, including pilots, flight crews, support staff and maintenance workers. McKee highlighted...
Block Island council calls for meeting Thursday following fighting arrests
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will host a meeting Thursday in response to the turmoil that happened Monday. According to the agenda, the council will “discuss and act on incidents that occurred on August 8, 2022 that required police response.”. The call for...
1 taken to hospital with facial injuries after fight on Block Island ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Narragansett Fire Department said that multiple people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Block Island Ferry terminal Monday night. The U.S. Coast Guard, Narragansett police and fire, South Kingstown police, Middletown police, North...
City of Fall River to dedicate new B.M.C. Durfee High School, offer tours to the public
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 8, 2022)- The City of Fall River and Mayor Paul Coogan invite the public to join the formal dedication ceremony for the B.M.C. Durfee High School. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nagle Auditorium, located inside the new building.
