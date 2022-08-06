Two victims saved near Gold Beach hiking trail after girl slips down cliff

CCSO release (from K9 Cena) – Burglary Suspect in Custody after an awesome interagency team effort. I got called to assist the North Bend Police Department – Oregon Friday after a reported Burglary in progress to the Lucky Starr Restaurant located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 101 and Newmark Avenue. I (Cena💝) assisted NBPD and members from the Coos Bay Police Department with clearing the main floor, kitchen, and storage areas of the restaurant. During this time Officers heard noise coming from above us in the fryer vent. The suspect was subsequently located inside the fryer vent ductwork and had to be removed from the roof of the restaurant. I even got allowed to be on the roof with my teammates in the event the suspect wanted to take off on foot after he was removed from the duct work. This guy was pretty ”slippery” but thanks to an awesome job by the North Bend Police, Coos Bay Police, Coquille Tribal Police, and Oregon State Police he is now in custody! Big thanks to North Bend Professional Firefighters and North Coos 911 Center for assisting and keeping everyone safe. A fine example of your local law enforcement working together for a common goal.(Keeping Coos County Safe). Entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 5, 9:20 a.m., 3480 Tremont Ave., “burglary of restaurant,” 47-year old Justin Teague Britton charged with Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I & Possession of Burglary Tools, “transported to CCJ.”

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO