Two victims saved near Gold Beach hiking trail after girl slips down cliff

oregontoday.net
Restaurant Burglary Suspect Caught, Aug. 8
CCSO release (from K9 Cena) – Burglary Suspect in Custody after an awesome interagency team effort. I got called to assist the North Bend Police Department – Oregon Friday after a reported Burglary in progress to the Lucky Starr Restaurant located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 101 and Newmark Avenue. I (Cena💝) assisted NBPD and members from the Coos Bay Police Department with clearing the main floor, kitchen, and storage areas of the restaurant. During this time Officers heard noise coming from above us in the fryer vent. The suspect was subsequently located inside the fryer vent ductwork and had to be removed from the roof of the restaurant. I even got allowed to be on the roof with my teammates in the event the suspect wanted to take off on foot after he was removed from the duct work. This guy was pretty ”slippery” but thanks to an awesome job by the North Bend Police, Coos Bay Police, Coquille Tribal Police, and Oregon State Police he is now in custody! Big thanks to North Bend Professional Firefighters and North Coos 911 Center for assisting and keeping everyone safe. A fine example of your local law enforcement working together for a common goal.(Keeping Coos County Safe). Entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 5, 9:20 a.m., 3480 Tremont Ave., “burglary of restaurant,” 47-year old Justin Teague Britton charged with Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I & Possession of Burglary Tools, “transported to CCJ.”
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Camas Valley man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 a.m., the 22-year old was traveling south on Old Highway 99 S near Dole Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The operator said a pickup started going into his lane, which caused him to panic and lock up his rear tire. The man said the motorcycle began fishtailing and he throttled it which spun him around and into an approximately six-foot ditch.
KTVL
Several agencies respond to structure fire and wildland fire in Kerby
Josephine County, Ore. — Illinois Valley Fire District and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District responded to a two story structure fire, along with a quarter acre wildland fire on Kerby St. on Sunday at approximately 11: 31 a.m. A second alarm was activated due to the fire...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 101 IN CURRY COUNTY, OREGON
CURRY COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at about 5:30 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on U.S. 101 near milepost 358. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda CX9, operated by Benjamin Broderick,...
ijpr.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Beach towns up and down the West Coast have feral cats living near the waterfront. But animal lovers increasingly say the colonies aren’t good for cats or cat lovers. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash Curry Co., Aug. 5
On Thursday August 4, 2022, at about 5:30 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US 101 near milepost 358. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Mazda CX9, operated by Benjamin Broderick, age 60, from Harbor, was northbound and crashed into an adult female pedestrian walking in the travel lane. The pedestrian was wearing dark colored clothing at the time. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending next of kin notification to family. Broderick was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Harbor Fire Department and Cal Ore Life Flight.
KTVL
See the buzz around Wildlife Images' bee colony
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Bees are an important part of the ecosystem. Known as a pollinator species, bees help spread pollen around to different plants allowing them to reproduce. Without pollinators like bees, growing important crops like fruits and grains would be virtually impossible. The return of the busy...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 5
Two earthquakes were recorded on the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Aug. 4. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magntidue quake was recorded west of Bandon on the outer fault line. The second quake, a 2.7-magnitude, was located at the southern junction of the two fault lines, west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
crimevoice.com
Two arrested after alleged shoplifting incident at Big 5 in Crescent City
Two people were arrested in connection to a recent alleged shoplifting incident in Crescent City. Around 6 PM on July 20, officers responded to the Big 5 store regarding an alleged shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived on scene to ultimately find the suspect vehicle at a nearby Starbucks, with assistance from a person who had witnessed the alleged shoplifting, police said.
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | Grants Pass residents make national TV with their animal bond
Sometimes you just feel like you and an animal--a non-human animal--share a wavelength. Cat, dog, iguana... you name it, there's probably someone to claim a connection. Those connections are explored in a series on Discovery+ called "The Bond," about humans bonding with animals. Cate and Chad Battles of Grants Pass...
oregontoday.net
Quake off Oregon Coast, Aug. 4
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
KTVL
57-year-old missing man out of Josephine County has been found
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — UPDATED on August 3 at 9:03 am. The man has been located. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for assistance in finding a citizen who has been reported missing. Broken Arrow Howe was last known to be in Josephine County and has not contacted...
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Selma grow, "always leaves 4 legal marijuana plants"
SELMA — In a press release about a recent raid on an unlicensed cannabis grow in Selma, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team highlighted a practice of always leaving behind the four legal plants allowed by Oregon State Law. On August 4, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the...
